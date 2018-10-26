Spintec wins G2E Las Vegas 2018

PRESS RELEASES

Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Las Vegas 2018, one of the biggest shows Spintec attended this year, is behind. They wrapped their thoughts around it.

Igor Lombar, Spintec’s General Manager: “You know how we assess if a show was a success? We take a look at the whole picture, from number of deals we were able to score, to design of the booth, construction works, visitors’ satisfaction and our team’s enthusiasm and satisfaction with their own presentation. And G2E Las Vegas had it all. We had many fruitful conversations leading to deals in Latin America, Asia, Australia, Europe, we discussed possible cooperation in North America, got a bunch of compliments regarding our booth design and products we showcased and our whole team was very satisfied with what we were able to achieve. G2E Las Vegas is one of the most important expos for us and we are happy it brought great results.”

A lot of visitors stopped at Spintec’s booth #2046 to try new Karma GEN2 product line. For the first time in the United States Spintec showcased its Automated Roulette and Automated Sic Bo with 8 playing stations and a stand-alone playing station. And visitors were amazed by the new product line. Its sophisticated and compact design, user friendly interface and comfortable sitting make for great gaming experience that both players and operators appreciate.

In addition to Karma GEN2, Spintec presented also its Aura product line. Visitors could sit down and try Spintec’s Aura Automated Roulette with 10 playing stations and Aura Multigame with virtual and live options. What definitely caught visitors’ attention was LED topper on Automated Roulette and a wall with 6 screens displaying a game of Roulette and Baccarat.

Even though G2E is based in Las Vegas, the meetings Spintec had were definitely not focused only on North America. Renato Bicic, Sales Director at Spintec shares: “Latin America is going crazy over our products after G2E. The majority of operators in Latin America know Spintec’s brand, our products are well received in casinos and are surpassing every competition there is on the market. Especially operators in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay are flooding us with new orders for the following months. And we are happy to oblige.”

A lot of discussions were happening also on the other part of the globe. Primoz Krsevan, Regional Sales Manager for Asia and Australia said: “Spintec’s electronic table games are installed in the most prominent casinos in Asia, including the ones that are operated by all six casino groups in Macau, along with Genting Highlands in Malaysia, City of Dreams Manila in the Philippines, Paradise City Incheon in South Korea, and Crowne Casino in Vietnam. In the Philippines we are expanding our footprint by adding new installations to the map thanks to the meetings we had at G2E. And Australia is a market we were all so eagerly expecting for the past year. Goran Miškulin, Spintec’s owner and procurator met with Peter Saez, The Epping Club’s CEO at G2E to celebrate the deal Spintec and The Epping Club made for the first installation in Australia, where Spintec is in the final stages of certification process. That is something we most definitely celebrated that day.”

The whole team at Spintec wants to say thanks to each and every one that had a chance and stopped at their booth. See you again next year, roughly at same time, at the same booth. If you missed a chance to talk with them this year and wish to get in contact, visit www.spintec.si or contact them at sales@spintec.si.

