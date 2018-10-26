Groove Gaming progresses into the groove with ProgressPlay

PRESS RELEASES

Thursday, October 25; 2018, Malta – Internationally acclaimed aggregator Groove Graming has signed a partnership with white-label casino supplier ProgressPlay to provide it’s entire portfolio of slots and live games.

ProgressPlay supplies more than 100 skins with its full turnkey solution, and has opted to integrate with Groove Gaming for a win:win that sees both brands bolster their unique offerings. ProgressPlay has been an industry leading provider of high quality casino content that can be fully tailored to fit all our customers’ needs. Offering turnkey solutions for the online gaming industry, ProgressPlay strive to provide only the highest quality cutting-edge gaming platform.

Groove Gaming has established a world-class portfolio of over 1500 HTML5 slots and other games from leading games makers including Wazdan, Leap Games Studios, Iron Dog, Play’nGo, Betsoft, Playson, Extreme Live Gaming, Merkur, Spinomenal, Habanero and Fugaso, amongst others, with the company committed to adding new providers every month to the platform driving choice for players and bringing the latest content to partners.

At the heart of Groove Gaming’s expertise is selecting the highest-quality content to differentiate their offering and to drive player-engagement for clients. The Groove Gaming team are constantly curating a portfolio of high-profile games, which is then made available to clients as a prebuilt library from which they choose the right regionally-compliant titles for their players.

Groove Gaming has a team of experienced gaming professionals working closely with a carefully-compiled cluster of clients, such as EveryMatrix, iGP, Digitain, Equinox Dynamic, Alpha Interactive, FairPlayBet and now ProgressPlay, amongst others. Every client enjoys 24/7/365 account services to maximise revenue and introduce games that deepen player involvement for a richer and more rewarding player experience.

Itai Loewenstein, CEO at ProgressPlay, said: “ProgressPlay is proud to offer one of the most competitive PC and mobile casino games packages in the industry, ranging from classic table games to live dealers and slots, so adding Groove Gaming’s suite of content will further reinforce the strength of our offering. We’re very excited about ramping up our marketing around this Groove Gaming content.”

Rebecca Sotomora, Head of Sales at Groove Gaming said: “ProgressPlay is of the world’s leading B2B mobile and gaming operators, so we’re delighted to be able to add to a market-beating amount of PC and mobile games, which players can enjoy in both real money and free demo modes. We are looking forward to a long, successful, and profitable relationship.”

Meet Groove Gaming at SiGMA or book a meeting to find out more by emailing rebecca@groovegaming.com

For further information visit www.groovegaming.com

ABOUT GROOVE GAMING:

Offering an extensive game library of over 1500 HTML5 slots, table games and video pokers, Groove Gaming is headquartered in Israel and holds licenses issued by the UKGC and the MGA. Groove Gaming was founded in 2016 by a group of professionals who all had the dream of creating an exclusive service so entrepreneurs could meet the growing gaming needs of the world. Expert managers control financial transactions with accuracy and foresight, and Groove Gaming’s top-notch customer service rivals, and in most cases beats, most multinational companies operating today. With integrated multiple streams from today’s top providers Groove Gaming powers market access with industry heavyweights.

For more information on this press please contact Ogilvy Malta on 00356 99207677 or edwin@ogilvymalta.com

