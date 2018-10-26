Aspire Global launches Microgaming Bingo content in Denmark

PRESS RELEASES

ISLE OF MAN – Malta-based online gaming platform Aspire Global is live with Microgaming Bingo content in Denmark.

Founded in 2005, Aspire Global is a leading supplier of online gaming solutions for operators and white labels across a number of regulated markets. The company has been a key customer of Microgaming since February 2016, when it went live with award-winning online casin o content via the Quickfire platform.

Microgaming Bingo offers unique and popular game types, customisable jackpots, physical prizes, in-client promotions, and hundreds of Casino in Bingo (CiB) side games, including branded titles such as Jurassic World™ and Game of Thrones™. It also provides access to the industry’s largest progressive jackpot network.

Live in Denmark with Microgaming’s HTML5 bingo client, Aspire Global has access to a global liquidity pool and plans to expand its bingo offering into other jurisdictions.

Jov Spiero, VP Sales at Aspire Global, comments: “Aspire Global is initially launching bingo with a Nordic operator, followed by Karamba. Availability will then be extended wider. The new bingo vertical launches on the company platform, offering an attractive, social addition to casino and sports, in line with the company’s long-term plan for strategic growth through a broader offering.”

Andrew Clucas, COO of Microgaming, adds: “We welcomed Aspire Global to our growing customer base nearly three years ago. Building on the success of our relationship, we are delighted to support their growth and reach in key markets with the addition of our leading bingo product to their portfolio.”

