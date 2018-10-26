The ancient Mayan civilization has arrived at Red Rake Gaming

PRESS RELEASES

The Spanish casino games developer has announced a new 3D slot game: “MAYA”.

Red Rake Gaming is renowned for its large games catalogue covering all the main themes in the sector. This time around, they have chosen the Mayan culture for a 5×3 reel, 50 winline and free spins bonus feature videoslot.

The new creation by Red Rake Gaming transports players to the ancient Mayan civilization where they will experience a thrilling adventure thanks to all its great features: music and immersive sound FX, incredibly realistic 3D effects, “The Mayan Queen” lead character, and its carefully crafted game mechanics.

Fans of this theme will find the following features within the game:

– Free spins bonus feature. Where gamers will receive free spins and be given access to the “Mayan’s Gold” feature through symbols such as “Huge” or “Gold Coins”.

– “Mayans’ Gold”. Where players will receive further free spins and be given access to the Jackpot Minor, Major and Grand prizes.

– “Huge” symbols, allowing users to get even greater prizes.

Like all the games developed by Red Rake, this videoslot has been developed in HTML5, allowing users to play both on their phones and desktop computers. The new “Maya” slot features a slew of promotional tools that will allow Red Rake clients to maximize their results and improve the user’s experience.







