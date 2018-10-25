IMG extends streaming partnership with NHL through 2020-21 season

PRESS RELEASES

Thursday 25 October 2018 – IMG today announced that it has extended its multi-territory streaming rights partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL) through the 2020-21 season. The agreement with the world’s premier ice hockey league dates back to 2013 and ensures IMG’s gaming business retains a central part of its multi-sport streaming portfolio.

“The NHL has formed an integral part of the IMG portfolio since we launched streaming in 2013, delivering high levels of engagement and value,” said Freddie Longe, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of IMG Gaming. “We are delighted to further our relationship and help extend the NHL’s reach and brand.”

With an excess of 100 technology integrations to the world’s leading sportsbook brands, the partnership will continue to deliver significant international exposure and on-going awareness of the NHL in both core and non-core markets.

“IMG is a proven leader in the distribution of real-time video streaming with a keen understanding of sports fans,” said David Proper, NHL Executive Vice President of Media and International Strategy. “Our partnership with IMG has brought long-term value and delivered significant benefit in extending the NHL’s reach in Europe.”

Launched in Europe in 2012, IMG’s gaming business delivers official live streaming services and fast path data to more than 250 betting and gaming operators and B2C brands. Through its acquisitions of official, premium and high-profile betting and gaming streaming rights, IMG currently streams 5 billion minutes of exclusive coverage per year from more than 20,000 events across 10 mainstream sports.

For more information, please contact:

IMG

Gary Double

VP Corporate Communications

Gary.double@img.com

M:07768825114

NHL

Nirva Milord

Senior Director of Corporate Communications

nmilord@nhl.com

M: 917-715-6187

Comments