Betzest and We Are Casino celebrate the launch of Betzest branded slot

Malta, October 25, 2018: New sportsbook and casino operator Betzest launches its first in-house developed slot Game “Betzest™ Slot” powered by WeAreCasino gaming software provider.

Calling up the original theme, the unique branded Betzest™ Slot focuses on maximizing the excitement of classic 5-reel gameplay, 3-row video slot.

The new release combines the Chameleon randomly hidden bonus features, as well as free spins, where “Z” Expanding wilds will expand over the length of a reel from top to bottom, making every symbol on the reel wild, which allows players to see big wins.

“We wanted to celbrate the launch of our Betzest brand with something new and invotative to the world of casino, therefore we built our own slot game. Betzest™ Slot has perpetual simplicity, combined with excting audio, joyful animation and big-win opportunities. We are sure it will provide a high level of entertainment and to Betzest players.” Says Marius Filip, Founder/CEO of Betzest

“We’ve listened to players and together with our partners at Betzest are very pleased to deliver a superior slot game. The launch of new casino and sportsbook Betzest was a fantastic success and we wanted to make it’s customers a unique slot game that combines great fun with offering chances for big wins. We look forward to a great long term cooperation and create more superior slot games for our friends at Betzest.” Says Christian Maglia Chief Commercial Officer at WeAreCasino

