Betsoft Gaming content to populate Pragmatic Solutions’ iGaming platform

25/10/2018 – Valletta, Malta – As part of a new strategic partnership, all Betsoft Gaming titles will be added to the game portfolio portion of Pragmatic Solutions’ popular casino platform.

The agreement is all-encompassing; every Betsoft title, including player favourites and new innovations in the sought-after Slots3™ series, will be made available to customers of Pragmatic Solution’s white label iGaming Platform.

Founded in Gibraltar in 2013, Pragmatic Solutions has made significant strides in a very short span of time. Already available in multiple regulated markets, the company’s iGaming Platform contains everything necessary to operate an online casino: from cloud hosting and compliance, to cross-channel content and a comprehensive back office. Customers have complete control over the user experience of their casino, and also benefit from an open, API-based integration system, allowing for easy addition of third-party content sources and services.

“Pragmatic Solutions are an extremely focused business, with one goal in mind: providing the most flexible, feature-complete iGaming platform possible,” explains Annamaria Anastasi, Marketing Director at Betsoft. “To fulfil that ambition, the company needs to pre-populate the platform with the best games the industry has to offer – and this is where Betsoft comes in. We have been able to add a wide variety of established hits and entirely unique experiences to the Platform’s content portfolio – all with our signature cinematic quality.”

The agreement also lays the foundations for the integration of further Betsoft content over time. Pragmatic Solutions predicts further growth and expansion into a wider range of regulated markets in its future, and iGaming Platform customers in these regions may soon benefit from new Betsoft innovations like the upcoming Max Quest: Wrath of Ra.

“Working with Betsoft was an easy decision for us to make,” says Keith Camilleri, Pragmatic Solutions’ Managing Director. “Our goal is to provide all our clients with the best games the market has to offer and bringing Betsoft’s range of unique and original content on board does exactly that. With a plethora of interesting themes and distinctive game mechanics across its video slots, and a generous selection of table games, Betsoft truly has something for everyone. We look forward to building on this partnership in the future.”

About Betsoft Gaming:

Betsoft Gaming develops innovative casino games for desktop and mobile. Its portfolio of more than 190 RNG titles reaches players through partnerships with many of the iGaming industry’s leading operators. Under the SLOTS3™ banner, Betsoft is elevating players’ expectations; these cinematic, true-3D slots blend rapid, gratifying gameplay with an audio-visual excellence more typical of movies and videogames.

An early entrant to mobile gaming, Betsoft launched the ToGo™ collection in 2012. More recently, Betsoft revealed the Shift™ environment, which supports truly cross-platform development at the same time as increasing performance, drastically reducing file size and streamlining integration.

Casino Manager, Betsoft’s comprehensive back-office platform, rolls reporting, management, marketing, promotion, and administration into a single compelling package.

Betsoft is headquartered and licensed to operate in Malta, and holds an additional licenses in Romania and Curacao. Contact sales@betsoft.com or visit www.betsoft.com for general information and enquiries. For press and marketing enquiries, email press@betsoft.com.

About Pragmatic Solutions:

Pragmatic Solutions offers a mobile focused API based igaming platform and optional white label solutions that gives its clients full control over the look and feel of their online product together with 3rd party integrations. We have created a platform built to handle regulatory compliance across multiple markets which offers a best-in-class blend of speed, flexibility, security, scalability and value. We can be contacted on sales@pragmatic.solutions or visit www.pragmatic.solutions.

