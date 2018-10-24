Wazdan’s Los Muertos launches a new kind of slots experience

PRESS RELEASES

Wednesday, October 24; 2018, Malta – Talented game-maker Wazdan has spectacularly captured the spirit of Mexican Day of the Dead, Dia de los Muertos, one of the most fascinating holidays in the world. With its unique atmosphere, colorful decorations, strange costumes and joyful parades, this Mexican tradition seems to be a perfect theme for a slot. Wazdan’s Los Muertos™ slot perfectly reflects the climate of this extraordinary cultural event.

With the reels of the base game set in a gloomy cemetery at midnight, Los Muertos™ makes hearts beat faster from the very first spin. Wazdan decided to equip their newest game with 5 reels, 40 paylines and numerous attractive special features including Big and Giant symbols, Giant Wilds, Free Spins, Bonus Slot mini-game, Multipliers and a special graveyard-themed gamble game. Graphically, the game is endowed with smooth animations and beautiful symbols of colourful sugar skulls and characters with painted faces. With titles like Los Muertos™ Wazdan is creating a new generation of slots that are highly differentiated based on skilled studio work that gives each new game an outstanding look and feel.

First up on launching the game are the Big and Giant Symbols which begin the process of player attention grabbing. They may have the size of up to nine regular symbols which not only looks impressive, but it also makes it easier to catch a winning combination.

To launch the Free Spins feature, or get free cash, players have to catch the Bonus Symbol in the shape of a beautiful lady with a spectacular headdress of red roses. Then, the Bonus Slot mini-game is activated, where up to 9 symbols are spinning individually. White, Pink and Red Roses reveal cash prizes with 1x, 3x and 5x multipliers respectively. A mariachi wearing a sombrero gives Free Spins and it is possible for players to get on the edge of their seats racking up to 12 extra spins.

During the Free Spins, the game’s action moves to a quiet street in a Mexican city during the Day of the Dead. Here, players are cheered-up by a friendly man wearing a sombrero and a beautiful senorita wearing a stunning red dress. Giant Wild symbol is represented by the image of a smiling man which appears only during the Free Spins feature. This icon can substitute for all other symbols, so it is easier to complete winning combinations.

Each win can be multiplied in the extraordinary Unique Gamble Feature where the players task is to pick one of the mysterious figures standing with their backs turned toward the player and waiting for their move. If players guess correctly and choose either the beautiful woman or the man, players double their prize, but if the stranger turns out to be a skeleton, they lose it. With a bit of luck, it is possible to double any win up to seven times, what can generate enormous prizes!

Apart from the outstanding gamble mode, Los Muertos™ offers a collection of top-quality Unique Wazdan Features such as world-first Volatility Levels™, Double Screen Mode, and Energy Saving Mode. All those features mixed together provide top-class entertainment. This is a big game that delivers real excitement. Wazdan’s ‘Passion for Games’ and the passion of the development team are evident with this quality of slots game. All graphics and animations are neatly rendered, adding another dimension to this scary slot.

Head of Sales at Wazdan Andrzej Hyla says: “This is one of our biggest releases this year and we believe it’s an important release for the slots industry. We are firmly on a path to creating a new kind of slots experience, and we were very keen to ensure that players take advantage of the Volatility Levels™ function as part of their immersion in this game. We look forward to launching Los Muertos™ with our partners around the world.”

For further information visit www.wazdan.com

ABOUT WAZDAN:

Wazdan is a popular game producer, developing innovative casino games that deliver original, fun and truly omni-channel player experience. Offering an extensive game library of over 100 HTML5 slots, table games and video pokers, Wazdan is gaining popularity on the iGaming market thanks to the great quality of their games, interesting themes and engaging gameplay. Wazdan’s game portfolio consists of such popular titles as Great Book of Magic Deluxe, Magic Target Deluxe, Valhalla and Wild Guns and soon will extended with new amazing slot games, including Los MuertosTM, Mayan RitualTM and Captain FlyntTM, among others. Wazdan releases new, exciting titles on a regular basis and equips them with Unique Wazdan Features: innovative Volatility LevelTM, exciting Unique Gamble Feature and mobile-friendly Energy Saving and Double Screen Modes. Wazdan holds a number of European trademarks including for their world’s-first Volatility Level TM. Their extensive portfolio of clients includes some of the top gaming operations in the industry. The company is headquartered in Malta and holds licenses issued by the UKGC, the MGA and complies with Curacao regulations. Furthermore, their games use the RNG certified by the NMi, which ensures reliable, fair and secure gameplay. Wazdan’s Sales Team is showcasing their products on stand B278 at SiGMA in Malta from 28 to 30 November.

