PowerPlay launches Managed Affiliate Programme with Income Access

Affiliate programme for newly-launched sports betting and casino brand will be managed by Income Access using its software and affiliate network

Montreal, QC. 24th October 2018 – PowerPlay, the newly released sports betting and casino brand, has launched an affiliate programme with Income Access, Paysafe’s marketing technology and services provider, to grow player acquisition in Central American and Caribbean markets with a future focus on South America and beyond. The new programme will be powered by Income Access’ affiliate software and managed by the company’s in-house affiliate team using the Income Access Network.

PowerPlay delivers gaming experiences that are tailored to the Central American and Caribbean markets, where football, cricket, tennis and basketball are especially popular. Powered by the London-based gaming and betting platform provider FSB, the brand offers players advanced in-play odds and competitive pricing on sports from world-wide markets. Players can also enjoy slots from Microgaming and live casino games from Evolution Gaming.

Affiliates of the PowerPlay programme will have access to expert support and marketing materials to help promote higher rates of player acquisition. Managed by Income Access’ experienced in-house affiliate managers , affiliates will also be able to make the most of the Income Access affiliate management software and its full suite of reporting tools. The PowerPlay affiliate programme will also leverage the Income Access Network, the iGaming industry’s longest-serving independent affiliate network, to strategically optimise programme growth.

PowerPlay is offering a comprehensive selection of commission structures to accommodate a greater number of affiliate partnerships. Revenue share, CPA and hybrid structures are all available, including a tiered structure of up to 60% on casino revenue. PowerPlay’s commission structures have no negative carryover.

PowerPlay has a range of first-time deposit promotions for new players, while returning players can also benefit from PowerPlay’s many ongoing promotions.

Dean Serrao, CEO at PowerPlay, said: “Choosing the Income Access platform was an easy decision for PowerPlay. They offer a product that is simple to connect to, easy to use and is trusted within the industry. As a new brand, we want to give affiliates tools and systems they know, so they can focus on converting players.”

Serrao added: “We’re also excited to offer players a 10% bonus on casino deposits of over $500, a 50% bonus on scoring substitutes in all Premier League and Champions League games, and even an innovative ‘make your own promotion’ suggestion process, which invites players to mould their own sports betting and casino experience.”

Tara Wilson, General Manager at Income Access, Paysafe Group, said: “We are very pleased to be working with a new and ambitious brand like PowerPlay. Their local, tailored approach to acquisition and retention is a great fit for our data-driven affiliate marketing platform and in-house affiliate team.”

To learn more about the PowerPlay affiliate programme, contact PowerPlay .

About PowerPlay

PowerPlay.com provides online sports betting and casino services to gamers across the world. Focusing on Caribbean and Central American players via football, cricket, tennis, and basketball, the company is able to create a uniquely customized experience for local players.

About Income Access

Founded in 2002, Income Access is a digital marketing and technology company with an independent affiliate network. It specialises in providing affiliate marketing and digital marketing solutions to regulated iGaming, lottery, land-based casino and financial trading companies. Through its award-winning marketing software and a partnership-centric approach, Income Access delivers comprehensive data and strategic insight on marketing campaigns across all digital and offline channels.

In September 2016, Income Access was acquired by Paysafe Group, the company behind the digital wallet brands NETELLER and Skrill. Income Access is partnered with over 300 brands worldwide. These include: Betfred, Bet Victor, BGO Group, Caesars Interactive, Danske Spil (Danish national lottery), ETX Capital, GAIN Capital, IGT’s Lottomatica, Ladbrokes Coral, Jackpotjoy, Michigan Lottery, Pennsylvania Lottery, Pinnacle, Sportingbet, Tote Ireland, and TwinSpires.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Group (Paysafe) is a leading global provider of end-to-end payment solutions. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, card issuing and online cash solutions.

With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over US $80 billion, and approximately 3,000 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world.

Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments.

