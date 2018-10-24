ORYX’s impressive year kicks on with Kindred deal

PRESS RELEASES

October 24th 2018 – ORYX Gaming has underlined its hugely impressive year by striking a landmark deal with online gambling operator Kindred Group, who oversee 11 massive brands.

ORYX’s outstanding proprietary content will be made available across each of the brands, which includes Unibet, Maria Casino, 32Red and iGame.

In addition to the native ORYX games being made available on the Kindred portfolio will be titles from content partners Kalamba Games and Gamomat.

Gamomat’s hugely popular Royal Seven XXL, as well as the immersive Red Hot Firepot and Golden Nights Jackpot side game features, known to have a significant impact on operator revenues, are included within the content deal.

Matevz Mazij, ORYX Gaming CEO said: “Kindred Group has been at the top of its game for many years and we are extremely excited about adding our casino portfolio to their brands. Our games continue to produce outstanding results and we expect more of the same with Kindred.”

Cristiano Blanco, Kindred Group Head of Gaming said: “We consider ORYX a strategic partner to achieve common goals in key markets. We are looking forward to having ORYX’s games portfolio live on all the brands of our group. “

About ORYX Gaming

ORYX Gaming is a turnkey solutions provider. ORYX’s omni-channel cross-product platform contains a mix of proprietary and 3rd party games for Casino, Slots, Live dealer content, Lottery, Poker, Virtual Sports and Instant games. The casino offering is the perfect blend of localized and exclusive content from the likes of ORYX, Gamomat, Kalamba Games, Golden Hero, Givme Games and several other integrations such as Quickfire, NYX, EGT, Evolution, Realistic, Kiron, Amatic and Isoftbet to collate 6.000+ aggregated world-class game titles.

Comments