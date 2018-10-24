Genesis Global: grows it portfolio with new Pay N Play casino product Spela.com

PRESS RELEASES

Superior player experience with instant withdrawals and no registration required

Genesis Global have announced the launch of their latest casino offering Spela.com, that offers players more control over how they play with no registration required and instant withdrawals, to the Scandinavian market.

Spela.com uses the latest in Pay N Play technology to bring players an online casino offering that is not only convenient to use due to its instant payment processing, but also with an intricate UI design that is fully focused on keeping everything straight forward and simple.

CEO, Ariel Reem stated: “We are excited to launch Spela.com as our new brand tailored to the Scandinavian market. Making innovative use of the Pay N Play platform, along with instant deposit and withdrawal payment technology. Adding into this the vast experience in UI, UX and retention strategies at Genesis Global, we are positive that we will provide the ultimate player experience.”

Following the deregulation of the iGaming industry in Sweden taking effect in 2019, Genesis Global have applied for a licence to offer its portfolio of stunning brands, including but not limited to Genesis Casino, Sloty, and Spinit to Scandinavian players.

About Genesis Global

Spela.com was created by Genesis Global Limited. Founded in 2014, by a team of experienced and enthusiastic specialists, the company is setting standards for the future – arriving at the forefront of online entertainment by collaborating with skilled and passionate people to bring their ideas to life.

