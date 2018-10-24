BtoBet further spreads its presence in multiple African countries with top operator Editec

PRESS RELEASES

• Launches sites in Kenya, Congo Brazzaville, and Sierra Leone

BtoBet has consolidated its partnership with top operator Editec, assisting it with its expansion plans in further growing its online iGaming business across the whole African continent.

Editec, a leading sports betting, lottery and gaming company in Africa with a strong presence in twenty countries as well as offices across Europe and the Middle East, has launched its sites PremierBet Kenya, Cogelo Premier Bet Parifoot, and Mercury Bet Sierra Leone. The sites are operational in Kenya, Congo Brazzaville, and Sierra Leone respectively.

Commenting on the distention of the company’s presence in the continent with Editec, BtoBet’s Chairman and CEO Alessandro Fried has stated that undoubtedly Editec is a top name in the industry. “Its presence, especially in the African market is notable, and just like BtoBet they seek to differentiate themselves from their direct competitors primarily seeking to place their players at the core of their operations.”

Alex Rutherford, Editec’s Head of Online, stated that time and again BtoBet’s platforms have proved their flexibility and functionality providing the best possible iGaming experience to its African players. “This coupled with their ambition to be leaders in their field has ensured that Editec’s brands not only are in safe hands but provide a next level and truly exciting betting experience to our customers.”

About Editec.

Editec UK is a market leading sports betting, lottery and gaming solutions and service provider in Africa with a strong presence in more than 20 countries, and management satellite offices all around the world.

The retail divisions work with the renowned brands Premier Bet, SBA, Mercury International, Guinée Games and R&S Betting.

About BtoBet.

BtoBet is a multinational company and is part of a group with 20 years of experience in software development in IT, telecommunication, e-commerce and banking, strongly committed to technology and widely investing in technology research and development. The experience gained at the forefront in these advanced environments, compared with the more recent gambling industry, allows BtoBet to be visionary with a deep understanding of the requirements of the market, catching changing trends and anticipating bookmakers’ and operators’ needs. BtoBet is a true partner in technology, offering a standalone platform and services for the iGaming and Sports Betting industry. It counts on a very talented, continuously trained development team and day to day management support to clients. BtoBet allows licensees to be unique in the market, by giving them the opportunity to completely personalise their offers for Sports betting and iGaming business, online mobile and retail. BtoBet has technical branches with large ever-growing teams of developers in Skopje, Ohrid, Bitola, Belgrade, Nish, Tirana, and Rome. Malta hosts the commercial and marketing centre. Visit our site on: www.btobet.com

