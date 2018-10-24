Booming Games partners with Microgame: over 30 new titles for the Italian market

PRESS RELEASES

Malta based slot supplier Booming Games and Microgame, THE leading provider in the regulated Italian e-gaming market, have agreed to team up and distribute Booming Games’ portfolio of slot games to the Microgame platform and its Italian operators. The portfolio comprises of more than 30 HTML5 slot games including popular titles like Booming Bananas, Lava Loca and latest release Sugar Skulls.

“We are excited to partner with an industry leading content provider like Microgame” said Frederik Niehusen, Chief Commercial Officer at Booming Games. “Microgame will further expand our reach and help us to continue to strengthen our presence in Italy”, he added.

Marco Castaldo, General Manager at Microgame, said: “We are constantly looking to add unique content to our platform to provide our operators with the best gaming portfolio . Booming Games‘ wide range of slot games equipped with unique and innovative features will be a valuable addition to our platform.”

