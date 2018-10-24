WSOPE High Rollers receive a boost; Zach Schneider wins WSOPC Main Event

POKER

Tales from the World Series of Poker from both sides of the pond as Zach Schneider wins the World Series of Poker Circuit Main Event in Horseshoe Hammond, and Leon Tsoukernik sends high rollers cockeyed by adding three monster events to the World Series of Poker Europe schedule in the King’s Casino, Rozvadov.

The World Series of Poker Circuit (WSOPC) event in Horseshoe Hammond was always going to be a sparkler after Christopher Fuchs vanquished 2,563 entrants to win the $124,385 first prize in the $400 No-Limit Hold’em Re-Entry, opener.

The series, which ran from October 11-22, culminated in a $1,700 buy-in Main Event, and a familiar face at Horseshoe Hammond defeated 1,094 entrants to claim the $302,492 first prize.

Zachery Schneider entered the final day 3/23 in chips, and by the time the final table rolled into town, only one other person had more. Not that it mattered. Schneider fed on the final table like walrus feast on benthic bivalve molluscs, eliminating four of the last nine players, and at one time holding a third of the chips in play.

The Gods saved the best for last, with Schneider taking on the former WSOPC and Heartland Poker Tour (HPT) champ Nick Pupillo, heads-up, for all the beans. Schneider came out on top for his second win in the establishment after beating 54-entrants in the $5,300 buy-in WSOPC High Roller for $101,250 back in 2015.

It was Schneider’s third cash of the series, finishing 6/220 in a $600 No-Limit Hold’em Six-Handed event, and 14/170 in the $1,125 No-Limit Hold’em event. Until this score, Schneider had only earned $183,767 playing live tournaments.

Final Table Results

1. Zachery Schneider – $302,492

2. Nick Pupillo – $186,823

3. Sami Shurbaji – $138,825

4. David McDermott – $104,417

5. Young Hoon Koh – $79,506

6. Giuliano Lentini – $61,258

7. Mark Wahba – $47,750

8. Jake Baumgartner – $37,640

9. Royce Matheson – $29,999

10. Sam Miller – $24,182

Two other outstanding pros that ran deeper than a 43-year old blackhead included the two-time HPT Champion, Aaron Massey (14th) and the former WPTDeepStacks champion, Jeff Fielder (31st).

WSOPE High Rollers Get a Boost

Switching continents and high rollers trapping bellybutton hair in jean zippers while playing poker in the King’s Casino in Rozvadov are in luck after Leon Tsoukernik added three more big buy-in events to the World Series of Poker Europe (WSOPE) schedule.

Here they are:

23 October – €25,000 King’s Short Deck Championship

30 October – €100,000 Leon’s High Roller

31 October – €50,000 King’s Short Deck Championship II

All three are non-bracelet events, unlike the €25,000 WSOPE High Roller beginning 24 October, and the €100,000 WSOPE Super High Roller starting 26 October.

