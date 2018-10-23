Save the date for Prague Gaming 3, March 12 – 2019 at Vienna House Andel’s Prague

PRESS RELEASES

Prague – 22 October 2018 – European Gaming Media and Events is proud to announce the official date and location for Prague Gaming Summit 3, which will be held on the 12th of March at Vienna House Andel’s Prague.

You can Register here or View the Agenda

The yearly summit is rated by top companies of the industry as one of the most interesting gaming conference in the region, which brings together +125 delegates every year to learn and networking with like-minded industry professionals.

Prague Gaming Summit has been a successful gathering, even from its inaugural edition in 2017 which offers a priceless opportunity for local and international operators to get together yearly to network and learn.

The conference has recorded considerable growth during the 2018 edition and will continue to bring the quality platform with which usual delegates have already gotten used too. You can read the post-event reports from the earlier events on the following links 2017 / 2018.

The upcoming conference will focus on taking its mission further and will bring together local and international operators with industry experts for knowledge sharing which involves compliance and innovation.

The 2019 edition of Prague Gaming Summit has the aim to give a quality report on the activity of the industry in the Czech Republic and neighboring countries such as Slovakia, Poland and a special DACH regional panel discussion. The education will also include specially designed panel discussion about industry trends that shape the business for Millennials, such eSports, Daily Fantasy Sports, Virtual Sports and the practical use of AI in sports betting and lottery.

Full details about the event can be found on the official event website.

Register here!

Here are a few testimonials from the delegates that have attended the 2018 edition:

Bartosz Andruszaniec – WH Partners

“Prague Gaming Summit 2018 was an excellent event with renowned speakers, interesting content and an impressive number of delegates who represented variety of industry players. There were lots of networking opportunities, both during formal and informal parts of the conference. I am already looking forward to the next year event in which I will surely participate.”

Michal Shinitzky – Pangea Localization Services

“We had a great time at the Prague Gaming Summit! Not only were the discussions very insightful and informative, the schedule was always on point. There were no delays, they were right on time and the sponsors were at the top of their game. We would definitely consider attending the next one!“

Juan Martin – Greentube

“Prague Gaming Summit always provides an interesting insight into the gaming licensing submissions, how the situation is now and what to expect for the future. Dynamic, interesting, rewarding and the most important ‘not heavy to digest’ ;). Thanks to all the assistances for the great contributions and of course to Zoltan for the awesome organization and care. Really worth to attend!“

Dr. Joerg Hofmann – MELCHERS LAW and IMGL

“This event is characterised by a very personal atmosphere. Always worth to attend.“

Catherine CHAUVIN – PMU

“One of the rare moment where you can discuss about Regulation in Eastern part of Europe.“

Vladimir Horak – Betgenius

“The 2nd edition of Prague Gaming Summit was really an amazing one. In comparison with the first year there was visible improvement and I hope it will continue next year as well. Perfectly organized, nice place for conference and also good panels to discuss. Always good to be here and meet the right persons from industry. See you next year in Prague”

Nadiya Attard – NetEnt

“Prague Gaming Summit is definitely the most important event when it comes to learning and networking with the experts of the industry from Central European countries. NetEnt is always interested in finding partners that comply with local laws and we have dedicated ongoing efforts in order to provide the best solutions in regulated markets. Being among the delegates who also attended the inaugural edition in 2017, I can say that this year’s event has doubled in participant numbers and has taken the event’s experience to the next level.”

About the organizer, European Gaming Media and Events (formerly EEGMedia/EEGEvents)

European Gaming Media and Events is a leading media and boutique event organizer company in Europe and produces the prominent conferences in the region such as:

• CEEGC (Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference)

• CEEG Awards (Central and Eastern European Gaming Awards)

• Prague Gaming Summit

• Mare Balticum Gaming Summit

• Baltic and Scandinavia Gaming Awards

• EGC (European Gaming Congress)

• VIGE (Vienna International Gaming Expo)

The live events/conference division is in charge of organizing boutique style executive gaming events that focus on bringing inside information from the top gaming experts in the European Union and beyond.

In short, they cover most areas of Europe with international events that serve the local and global industry, optimize networking opportunities and bring the hottest topics into scope.

The event destinations in 2019 will include a further expansion for the company in their quest to enter the Western European region and bring their expertise to produce local gaming events.

For more details about the calendar, agendas and locations, visit the Live Events/Conferences section on europeangaming.eu

Comments