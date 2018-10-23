Pariplay brings to life Tutankhamun legend with New Luxor slot

PRESS RELEASES

iGaming software provider’s state-of-the-art video slot transports players back in time to Ancient Egypt’s Valley of the Kings and Valley of the Queens

23rd October 2018 – Pariplay Ltd., a gaming technology company serving iGaming operators, land-based casinos and lotteries, has released Luxor, an original video slot that combines cutting-edge 21st century technology with the timeless mystery of the land of the pharaohs. The Tutankhamun-themed slot features highly innovative in-game features such as expanding reels that increase the pay ways to an exceptional 1,944.

The standard 5 x 3 reels of Pariplay’s Luxor are transformed when its gold scarab WILD symbols are revealed on the game’s middle reels, which then expand by up to 3 tiles each – allowing players to win up to 1,944 different ways. When combined with striking graphics bringing to life Tutankhamun, Nefertiti and Anubis and an Egyptian-themed soundtrack, this and other ground-breaking features transport players to the Valley of the Kings and Valley of the Queens – and keep them engaged.

Additional features include the ‘Pharaoh’s Tomb’ bonus game. Triggered by aligning 3 or more Tutankhamun mask symbols, the bonus game lets players try and match 3 different urn symbols to win the major jackpot or grand jackpot as well as multiple free spins.

Luxor offers a return-to-player (RTP) rate of 95.95% and is available in over 20 languages as well as English. The slot has also been certified by the UK Gambling Commission, the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission, and the Malta Gaming Authority. In addition, the game will soon receive certificates for the following territories: Italy, Portugal, Spain and Bulgaria.

In order to specifically optimize player enjoyment on mobile devices, Luxor is the latest game from Pariplay to be available in both landscape and portrait modes.

Richard Mintz, Marketing Director at Pariplay, said: “We’re strongly focused on innovation in the slot space, and our development team have surpassed themselves with Luxor. We’ve created a stunning gaming environment and innovative in-built game features like Luxor’s expanding reels functionality and the separate bonus game, ‘Pharaoh’s Tomb’.”

Pariplay’s Luxor title expands the company’s portfolio of more than 100 online casino games. These include recent original slot releases such as Bai She Zhuan, Rio Fever, and Chitty Bang as well as branded slots such as Atari® Pong, Valiant Entertainment’s Bloodshot®, and The Three Stooges®.

For more information about the Luxor slot and Pariplay’s games, contact Pariplay.

About Pariplay Ltd.

Pariplay Limited is a leading provider of Internet Gaming Systems, offering state-of-the-art, in-house developed gaming platforms and Internet games as well as integrated third-party games from leading industry companies. Founded in 2010, our team has over 70 gaming experts with offices in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sofia, Bulgaria and Gibraltar, built to support our customers’ requirements in a dynamic and competitive environment.

The group is licensed and regulated by the Gibraltar Gambling Commission, Malta Gaming Authority, the UK Gambling Commission, and the Connecticut State Government’s Gaming Division. Our Gaming Systems, RNG and all games are certified and tested by the leading testing labs and meet the highest industry standards for online gaming testing and certification.

As a business-to-business provider of games of skill and chance, Pariplay fully understands the importance of responsible gaming and has implemented policies and tools within its systems and games to provide industry-leading entertainment in a socially responsible fashion. The system combines identity verification with age verification and geo-Location services to determine whether an individual meets the minimum age requirement and is playing within a specific territory. Pariplay has implemented multiple responsible gaming tools to meet different regulatory standards and have provided players with a sophisticated self-exclusion tool that offers them an easy way to manage their gaming habits.

Contact Information

Gili Lisani

CEO

Pariplay Ltd.

Email

Website

LinkedIn

Comments