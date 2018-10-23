Kiron Interactive to take Ice Africa by storm

PRESS RELEASES

Provider to demonstrate African portfolio and exciting strategic partnerships

London, October 2018 — Virtual games provider Kiron Interactive arrives at ICE Africa 2018 with exciting strategic partnerships, an impressive Africa facing portfolio and a wealth of iGaming experience to showcase.

Kiron recently entered into an Africa-focused partnership with Highlight Games, allowing it to integrate and deploy its SOCCERBET™ patented football highlights games across the continent.

Featuring archived footage from the English football leagues, the deal sees both parties integrate the products onto the Kiron platform for retail, online, and mobile environments.

Further, at ICE Africa, Kiron will be showcase the Racing World horse racing channel in collaboration with GBI and Phumelela. The channel offers round the clock horse racing content, comprising UK horse racing, South African horse racing and virtual horse racing.

With more than 17 years in the industry, Kiron has created the largest and most diverse virtual games portfolio on the market, featuring virtual offerings such as horse racing, football and basketball shoot out.

Kiron’s full portfolio is available via its fully-hosted and turnkey virtual games betting solution BetMan Omni, which offers a turnkey solution to operators in the African market.

The BetMan Omni RGS features Kiron’s entire portfolio of games, which also includes greyhounds and motor racing, all of which boast high-end audio-visual features.

Delegates wishing to view Kiron’s products can do so at stand 705 at ICE Africa 2018 where senior members of the team will be on hand to demonstrate and answer any questions.

About Kiron Interactive (Pty) Limited

Kiron Interactive, established in 2001, is a leading supplier of virtual games and gaming systems to the global gaming industry. Kiron’s virtual gaming products have been successfully deployed across a number of distribution platforms including the internet, mobile, satellite broadcast, and WAN/LAN networked environments and gaming machines. Using the latest animation and proven gaming systems, Kiron’s solutions have grown to be the leaders in their field.

