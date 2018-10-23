iSoftBet seals Leader-Bet content deal

PRESS RELEASES

Agreement with rapidly growing Georgia operator marks further expansion into Eastern Europe for leading provider

23rd October, 2018: iSoftBet, the market-leading online and mobile casino software provider, has agreed terms with Leader-Bet to supply its best-performing content to the rapidly growing operator’s casino offering.

Georgia-based Leader-Bet will be able to offer iSoftBet’s world-class table and slot games portfolio, including titles such as Legend of Loki, Super Fast Hot Hot Respin and latest release The Dalai Panda whose mystical powers magically manipulate the reels if he senses bigger wins, leading to a huge 729 ways to win.

iSoftBet is rapidly increasing its presence in emerging regulated and soon-to-be-regulated markets. Today’s agreement is testament to that commitment as it will see the company grow further in Georgia. It already has an existing licence in Romania and is finalising certification in the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

Michael Probert, Chief Commercial Officer at iSoftBet, said: “We are delighted to partner with Leader-Bet, one of the leading operators in Georgia.

“It is an exciting time for markets in Eastern Europe, and we are delighted to both lead the way and further consolidate our position within this unique region.”

Gvantsa Khojava, Project Manager at Leader-Bet, said: “We are thrilled to be working with iSoftBet. Their content is of the highest quality, and it is sure to be a hit with our players.

“iSoftBet regularly add engaging and innovative new content to their portfolio, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership”

About iSoftBet

With a wealth of knowledge and experience in regulated markets, iSoftBet has quickly become a household name in the online casino industry. Boasting an impressive collection of high-powered games with stunning audio-visual effects, iSoftBet’s unparalleled casino games collection also features a range of unique and innovative HTML5 mobile content along with exclusive branded content and a unique collection of third-party games.

