7 reasons to attend the 2018 Gaming in Spain Conference

If you are interested in Spain’s booming iGaming market, the 2018 Gaming in Spain Conference is an event you cannot afford to miss. Still not sure? Here are 7 reasons why you should attend.

1. Spain’s online market is booming, reporting year-on-year revenue growth of 27% in Q1 2018 and 38% in Q4 2017.

2. Spain has become the first EU country to significantly lower its remote gaming tax rate – from 25% to 20% – to draw unlicensed remote operators to its regulated market.

3. For businesses based in the enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla, the main remote gaming duty of 20% of GGR will be slashed by a further 50% to a mere 10% of GGR.

4. The 2018 Gaming in Spain Conference will feature high-level speakers, including Juan Espinosa García, Director General de Regulación del Juego, Ministerio de Hacienda y Función Pública; Guillermo Olagüe Sánchez, Subdirector General de Regulación del Juego, DGOJ; Mikel López de Torre, President of Jdigital; Maarten Haijer, Secretary General of EGBA; and many more!

5. The 2018 Gaming in Spain Conference will offer more clarity on the recently announced gambling advertising restrictions.

6. Speak with local regulators as the current online licensing window draws to a close.

7. The 2018 Gaming in Spain Conference will be held at Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, home stadium of Atlético Madrid FC and host venue of the 2019 UEFA Champions League Final.

When & where

The 2018 Gaming in Spain Conference will be held November 7-8, 2018, at Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid.

Includes behind-the-scenes stadium tour

Registered conference attendants will be offered the opportunity to participate in a behind-the-scenes stadium tour of Wanda Metropolitano, host venue of the 2019 UEFA Champions League Final, followed by business drinks and a networking dinner.

Exclusive offer for Jdigital members

Jdigital members receive an exclusive 15% discount on standard price tickets if they register through this link. Please note: this offer is strictly limited to current members of Jdigital.

About Gaming in Spain

Gaming in Spain is a large international B2B community with over 3,000 members. In 2010, Gaming in Spain organized the very first international gaming conference in Madrid, where Mr Juan Carlos Alfonso of the DGOJ announced the initial online gaming legislation. Further Gaming in Spain Conferences were held in 2011 and 2017.

Gaming in Spain was founded by Willem van Oort, a Barcelona-based gaming consultant and member of IMGL and IAGA, who operates in Spain, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

