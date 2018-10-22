Habanero continues expansion with Codere

PRESS RELEASES

22nd October 2018 – Premium slots and table games provider Habanero has agreed a deal with leading operator Codere as it looks to extend its global reach.

The partnership with will see Habanero’s full portfolio of slots, table games and video poker go live in a multitude of markets, with Spain and Latin America providing the key focus.

Titles such as Jump! Knockout Football, Ways of Fortunes, and London Hunter will be made available to Codere, who now have a presence in eight countries, including Brazil and Mexico.

Arcangelo Lonoce, European Head of Business Development at Habanero, said: “We are delighted to have agreed terms with Codere in what is one of our most significant commercial deals to date.

“We have made great strides in Europe this year and this partnership is further proof that all of our work is paying off and can provide us with a springboard into new markets like Latin America.”

Salo Leder, Business Development Executive at Codere, said: “Habanero has a track record of creating some really engaging and entertaining games and we can’t wait to include them in our offering to players.

“Their wide range of titles offer something to suit all tastes and preferences and we are sure the time and effort they have put into creating them will be appreciated in all the markets we serve.”

About Habanero

Habanero is a supplier of quality slots and table games for the online and land-based casino industries. Hosted on Habanero’s own platform and made available at a competitive rate, these games are tailored to the widest possible variety of devices, allowing operators in multiple territories to maximise their incomes. Purchased by a group of European investors in 2012, the company now boasts a host of skilled designers, developers and mathematicians. Its management team has over four decades’ worth of experience in betting and gaming. For more information, please contact info@habanerosystems.com. For additional images and other media enquiries, please email enquiries@squareintheair.com. For sales enquiries, please contact sales@habanerosystems.com

