NetEnt signs supplier deal with Churchill Downs in New Jersey

NetEnt has entered into a customer agreement with gaming operator Churchill Downs for the regulated online casino market in New Jersey (USA).

“We are excited to start delivering our popular game titles to Churchill Downs, probably most known for its iconic flagship horse-racing event, the Kentucky Derby. With our thrilling game titles, I am confident that we will be an important contributor to growth in online casino for Churchill Downs”, says Erik Nyman, Managing Director NetEnt Americas LLC.

“There is no doubt NetEnt games have proven to be player favorites in every market they have been deployed. We are looking forward to adding hit titles Jumanji, Starburst and Gonzo’s Quest to offer the best possible experience to our players”, said Ian Williams, President, Churchill Downs Interactive.

For additional information please contact:

press@netent.com

NetEnt Americas LLC is a US subsidiary of NetEnt AB (publ), a leading digital entertainment company, providing premium gaming solutions to the world’s most successful online casino operators. Visit games.netent.com to try our games. Since its inception in 1996, NetEnt has been a true pioneer in driving the market with thrilling games powered by a cutting-edge platform. NetEnt is committed to helping customers stay ahead of the competition, is listfed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm (NET–B) and employs 900 people in Stockholm, Malta, Kiev, Gothenburg, and Gibraltar. www.netent.com

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”) (Nasdaq: CHDN), headquartered in Louisville, Ky., is an industry-leading racing, gaming and online entertainment company anchored by its iconic flagship event – The Kentucky Derby. The company is the largest legal online account wagering platform for horseracing in the U.S., through its ownership of TwinSpires.com, and is also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 8,000 gaming positions in six states. The company has launched its BetAmerica Sportsbook at its two Mississippi casino properties and has announced its plans to enter additional U.S. real money online gaming and sports betting markets. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

