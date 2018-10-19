Betpools banks on Bitcoin BCH

BITCOIN

There are already a number of gambling sites that have been developed using blockchain technology -sites like SatoshiDice and BetChain have been around for a while. However, as sports gambling continues to take hold, there is a growing interest to see options available for placing sports wagers with cryptocurrency. This is where Betpools.cash comes in. It was created to offer a different experience for gamblers and is exceeding all expectations. Relying on the power of Bitcoin BCH, it is catching on fast and giving sports fans a reliable gambling platform that uses the world’s best retail cryptocurrency.

As part of CoinGeek’s ongoing commitment to highlight new developments of the Bitcoin BCH blockchain, one of the founders of the site conducted an interview with us so we could get a better understanding of what motivates the team. While preferring to stay somewhat elusive, the details provided show, once again, how important Bitcoin BCH is to the cryptocurrency community.

Who are the people behind Betpools.cash?

For the safety of us, our site, and our users, we wish to remain anonymous. I can tell you that we are a couple of guys with a long background in software development. Combined, we have over 25 years of professional development experience. We are also huge fans of cryptocurrency, sports, gaming, and of course, gambling.

How long did it take to develop the platform?

From the initial design to launch took about 6 months.

Why Bitcoin Cash?

The reason we chose [Bitcoin BCH] is simple – low fees, fast transactions, and popularity. We really like Dash as well, but it isn’t as popular as [Bitcoin BCH].

What prompted the development of Betpools?

We were inspired by Satoshi Dice and how it allows you to bet without any signup. We saw an opportunity to provide the same experience for betting pools, so we did it.

What features do you plan on adding?

Currently we are focusing on adding more leagues (NCAAF, Premier League Soccer, MMA) as well as eSports. We are also adding the ability to remember your payout address, and provide a page to view all your wagers associated with that address.

For the longer term, we are working out the details for more elaborate pool structures such as picking winners for the day or week.

We’d also like to allow users to create their own pools. We had a request on Twitter and Reddit to implement a full-fledged predictions market; we think it is an interesting idea and will be looking into it.

Are there any other projects you’re working on?

No, we are currently 100% focused on betpools.cash.

Is there anything you would like to add?

Thank you to everyone that is trying out the site and giving us valuable feedback. We appreciate it and look forward to providing the best experience we can.

Betpools.cash is just the latest in a long line of real-world examples of how flexible Bitcoin BCH is. From information portals such as greenpages.cash to gambling sites, there is literally nothing that can be achieved with the world’s top retail cryptocurrency.

This article first appeared on CoinGeek.com.

