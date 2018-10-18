partypoker make last-minute Monster changes; $2.5m MILLIONS promo; bitB update

POKER

Three short stories from the partypoker polo playing crew including a last minute change in the Monster Series, a $2.5m bonus awaiting the MILLIONS Online winner, and an update on the bitB office photo that has shaken the world.

Who replaces the Queen should she fall over a corgi and break her neck during a 3 am trip to the bathroom to empty her chamber pot.

Prince Charles.

It’s a quiz question for a Visa for indefinite leave to remain in the UK.

I didn’t know the answer, and I’ve been living here for 43-years.

Here’s something else I didn’t know until this morning.

The $2.1m GTD Monster Series is now a $3.4m GTD Monster Series, and an axe seems to have hacked off one of the three planned tiers of events.

The plan was to have events spread evenly throughout micro, low and mid tiers, but now we have 72-events, spread over 144-tournaments in low and high categories. People who are as skint as I am needn’t worry about the term ‘high.’ The most damage you will do in a single bullet remains $33.

Tom Waters, partypoker MD, recently told PokerStrategy’s Barry Carter that the Monster Series is the most popular series in their arsenal, and the whole thing kicks off on Oct 28 and runs until the last hand is dealt on November 4.

Here is the full schedule

And the highlights:

28 October – $33 buy-in, $200,000 Guaranteed 8-Max, PKO

28 October – $33 buy-in, $100,000 Guaranteed 8-Max

29 October – $33 buy-in $100,000 Guaranteed 8-Max, PKO

The promo peeps buzzing around partypoker HQ like hummingbirds have given players four more chances to pull some value from Monster’s gangly veins, including winning $9,000 in additional prizes in events such as the $200k GTD, a virtual Monster Wheel packed with rewards and special Monster Missions for the more dedicated grinders.

All roads in these promotions lead to the $5,300 buy-in $20m GTD MILLIONS Online Main Event, which Waters told Carter partypoker would hit.

The Monster Series is the penultimate online series of 2018 before things get serious with the highly ambitious partypoker MILLIONS Online & HR Series Nov 25 – Dec 5.

MILLIONS Online Sit & Go Jackpot Promises a $2.5m Hit

How much does one win if they take down a $5,300 buy-in, $20m GTD event by the way?

$2.5m.

Now, that’s a lot of money.

What if we double it?

partypoker will do that if you secure your seat into the Main Event via a special edition Sit & Go Jackpot event, and go on to win the game using that ticket.

If this doesn’t happen, partypoker will double the prize of the qualifier that lasts the longest up to a max $20,000.

The special edition games are open until 4 November.

Patrick Leonard Responds to bitB Staking Criticism.

I wonder if Patrick Leonard will be whipping his horses until they bleed in a bid to win that $5m first prize?

Not if his latest post on Twitter is anything to go by.

But before we get there, let’s rewind.

Here is a tweet that Leonard posted some days back.

It’s an image of the bitB Staking HQ in Budapest, and there has been quite an outcry from the poker community, with people up in arms about the way bitB is set up to dominate the poker world.

Accusations flew at Leonard like lightning bolts into the midriff of a cloud that has eaten too many water sandwiches.

Collusion.

Ghosting.

Whatever elsing.

I have to admit; my first instinct was to go for the kill.

I often wonder if I am the only human being that always thinks about the worst possible solution?

Anyhow, Leonard couldn’t sleep because of the palava and decided to write a lengthy rebuttal, and I have to admit, his response has allayed my fears.

In short, Leonard is telling everyone to chill out; explaining the healthy competition within the bitB Staking, and reminding those suddenly developing Alzheimers that grinding houses have been around as long as the tooth fairy started doing her rounds.

Check it out for yourself.

