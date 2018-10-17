Soft2Bet opens yet another EU office

PRESS RELEASES

The online gaming operator and platform provider Soft2Bet actively extends its presence in European countries – after setting up an executive management office in Sofia, this month the company opened another European office in downtown Limassol.

Boris, Soft2bet CEO: “after experiencing major growth over the past year, we are committed to become the next big success story in the online gaming industry and we are heading in this direction at a fast pace. The new Cyprus office will help the company support that aim.”

As a prime financial center in the Mediterranean, Cyprus is ideally situated at the heart of EU, attracting companies and specialists from around the world. The Soft2Bet Cyprus office is yet another step in the company’s expansion, providing current and prospective clients with increased international coverage.

Soft2bet’s team of regional directors met to celebrate the occasion and took the opportunity to discuss future plans for the company’s continued development. The new office in Limassol will act as an important hub for partners seeking to expand their business, as well as being a central point of contact with companies working within E

