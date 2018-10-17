Patagonia Entertainment games go live in Colombia with Wplay.co

PRESS RELEASES

Wednesday October 17th, 2018 – Patagonia Entertainment has officially launched in the Colombian iGaming market following its breakthrough partnership with Wplay.co.

The operator is owned by Aquila Global Group, an electronic gaming machine firm, and gained its approval from the Coljuegos national regulatory body. Patagonia’s entire library of outstanding video bingo content is now available on the operator’s Colombian-facing platform.

The international gaming-testing laboratory, BMM Testlabs, has completed the certification process for Patagonia Entertainment.

In 2017, Wplay.co became the first operator to secure an online gaming licence for Colombia under new national regulatory laws.

Patagonia Entertainment’s Global Business Development Manager Victor Arias said: “Colombia’s iGaming market offers huge potential and we’re thrilled to get started with Wplay.co. Our video bingo content will give us the perfect platform for growth in the region.”

Wplay.co’s General Manager Julio Tamayo commented: “Adding Patagonia Entertainment’s video bingo titles to our platform means our players remain completely engaged with Wplay. Innovation is key in all we do, and we want our players to have the best experience possible on our platform. This deal helps us diversify our offering further to meet the demand of all Colombian players.”

About Patagonia Entertainment

Patagonia Entertainment is a truly omni-channel iGaming platform servicing both new and established online and land-based operators. The company began life in Video Bingo game development and is still known for creating the most innovative titles on the market. Video Bingo is a hybrid between Bingo and Slot games. The company has managed to become one of the most popular game developers in the Latin American market and are rapidly growing into other markets. More information about Patagonia Entertainment can be found at www.patagonia-e.com.

About Wplay.co

WPlay.co is a company from the sector of chance and luck games that arises from the vision of the corporate group AQUILA GLOBAL GROUP S.A.S. It is the first company in Colombia to obtain authorization from Coljuegos with contract No C1422 of 2017 for the operation of Internet sports betting. It is a 100% Colombian enterprise, with people and companies that have been in this sector for more than 20 years and today they seek to contribute to the legalization of Internet betting in Colombia.

