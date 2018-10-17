Microgaming and Betsson Group sign major bingo software deal

PRESS RELEASES

ISLE OF MAN – Microgaming has reached an agreement to supply its full bingo offering to Betsson Group.

Home to a number of industry leading brands, including Betsson.comBetsafe.com and Nordicbet.com, Betsson Group is one of the largest companies in the online gaming industry. The Group holds licences in 11 jurisdictions and its brands have a well-established presence in key European regulated markets such as Denmark, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.

The new agreement with Microgaming will give Betsson Group complete access to the software supplier’s full bingo offering; beginning with a product rollout on Betsson’s Scandinavian, UK and Spanish brands later this year, with more markets to follow in 2019.

Through the new deal, Betsson’s players will be able to enjoy Microgaming’s state-of-the-art HTML5 bingo client, which provides access to existing chat and game liquidity, delivering the ultimate bingo experience on any device.

Players on Betsson’s brands will also benefit from a range of bingo variants, over 450 Casino in Bingo side games, and access to the industry’s largest progressive jackpot network. Microgaming will also supply its flexible back-office suite and bingo managed services, which are used by major lottery providers in Europe.

Joey Hurtado, Head of Gaming at Betsson Group, comments: “Microgaming boast one of the most impressive bingo offerings in the industry and a proven track record in delivering high quality gaming products. We’re looking forward to taking our bingo offering to the next level with this deal, which we see as a further step to our commitment to provide the best and most engaging player experience in the industry.”

Andrew Clucas, Chief Operations Officer at Microgaming, adds: “Established over 50 years ago, Betsson Group has incredible pedigree and boasts some of the most popular and trusted brands in the business. We are delighted to welcome the Group in a deal that marks another endorsement of our ever growing bingo brand.”

For further information please contact:

Microgaming Press Office

+44 1624 727777

pressoffice@microgaming.co.uk

About Microgaming (microgaming.co.uk)

Microgaming developed the first true online casino in 1994. It has been breaking records, breaking new ground and breaking its back in pursuit of original gaming ever since. Developer of thousands of unique, genre-defining casino, mobile, poker, bingo, land-based and multiplayer games, and a pioneer in virtual and wearable gaming, the software giant hosts the world’s largest progressive jackpot network. Its products include Live Dealer, Sportsbook, Business Solutions and Quickfire. Microgaming is an award winner. A millionaire maker. The father of player protection and responsible gaming. And through Microgaming PlayItForward, it is a pillar of its local community on the Isle of Man.

Comments