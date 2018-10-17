Helio Gaming agrees BetConstruct deal

PRESS RELEASES

Malta, 17th October 2018 – Lottery Games from innovative supplier Helio Gaming are set to go live with leading platform provider BetConstruct.

The agreement, which includes own-branded lotto games and betting on international lotteries, will boost Helio’s global reach thanks to BetConstruct’s strong network of operator partners that are active in over 50 countries.

The addition of their suite of tailored jackpot games will provide the players of those partners with the chance to win life-changing prizes from small stakes.

Requiring no skill or pre-existing knowledge, these games boost acquisition and retention and enhance an operator’s ability to cross-sell to both casino and sportsbook players by offering high-frequency jackpots.

Richard Mifsud, CEO at Helio Gaming, said: “I’m delighted to announce our agreement with BetConstruct, whose proven track record of utilising games makes this a very exciting deal for us.

“Our suite of games engage a wide selection of demographics, and thanks to BetConstruct’s presence in a number of areas, particularly in Eastern Europe and central Asia, we are confident they will appeal to lots of their operators.”

Vigen Badalyan, CEO at BetConstruct, said: “We’re very pleased to have reached an agreement with Helio Gaming. They’ve created a fantastic portfolio of lottery games and it’s another welcome boost to our operators.

“Deals such as this mean we are able to offer our partners new opportunities, which can only help them deliver the innovative and interesting content their players want.”

Malta-based Helio Gaming now offers a number of customisable lottery games including daily, weekly, and event-based draws, which can be branded by individual operators to appeal to a large number of customer demographics.

With unlimited jackpots, the draws can use the supplier’s certified RNG or live broadcast using existing casino studios, and even include non-monetary prizes such as cars, yachts, and luxury holidays.

For more information on Helio Gaming or to arrange an interview with Richard Mifsud, please contact Robin Hutchison at Square in the Air on 0203 586 8272 or robin@squareintheair.com

About Helio Gaming:

Helio Gaming, a fully scalable lottery engine system that offers multiple API functionality with which to integrate existing gaming platforms, customer relationship management, campaign management, affiliate management, and other marketing automation tools. Its portfolio includes custom-made lottery games to fulfil any operator’s lottery needs, including its flagship brand Lotto Hero. Such games can vary from operator-branded RNG lottery games, where the operator can tailor the game to their needs, lottery games based on the outcome of international lotteries, and much more. Helio Gaming’s products offer its partners a new vertical through which to grow and strengthen their player base and drive cross-sell between their other game verticals. These products give them the edge in what is a fiercely competitive sector and can be integrated easily and seamlessly into any platform.

Comments