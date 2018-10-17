NetEnt, Churchill Downs partner for New Jersey online market

BUSINESS

Swedish gaming solutions provider NetEnt AB has signed a customer agreement with gaming operator Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) to provide content for the online casino market in New Jersey.

In a statement, Churchill Downs Interactive President Ian Williams said, “We are looking forward to adding hit titles Jumanji, Starburst and Gonzo’s Quest to offer the best possible experience to our players.”

NetEnt had previously expanded its business in North America with an agreement with International Game Technology (IGT) to supply its games to the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) in Canada. Last April, NetEnt partnered with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in New Jersey for the distribution of its online games.

NetEnt Americas LLC Managing Director Erik Nyman said, “With our thrilling game titles, I am confident that we will be an important contributor to growth in online casino for Churchill Downs.”

The Kentucky-based CDI had previously moved to enter the New Jersey iGaming and sports betting markets, signing an agreement with hotel and casino operator the Golden Nugget. CDI has also entered into a strategic partnership with sports betting solutions firm SBTech in order to operate in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Mississippi.

New Jersey recently announced online gambling revenue of $25.8 million for September, a 26.3% increase from September 2017. As of end-September this year, the state’s online gambling revenue was $216 million, 17.6% higher than the same period last year.

Last month, NetEnt launched its affiliate site, netent.com, allowing players to access special offers while supplying operators with traffic.

The company posted revenue of SEK867.3 million ($97.2 million) for the first half of 2018, 7.6% higher than the corresponding period last year. Operating profit was at SEK282.9 million ($31.7 million), a 3.2% increase from the same period last year.

The first half of 2018 saw NetEnt signing 14 new license agreements and with 15 new customers’ casinos launched. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

