BetVictor goes live with Nektan’s B2B global casino platform

PRESS RELEASES

Nektan plc (AIM: NKTN), the fast-growing international gaming technology platform and services provider, is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract and is now live with BetVictor, one of Europe’s leading gaming companies. Nektan has integrated its B2B E-Lite casino platform into the BetVictor’s casino offering. This is the first deal of its kind for Nektan. Signing a partnership with a globally established gaming business is a landmark win for Nektan’s higher margin B2B business and provides further momentum to the Company’s growth.

Through Nektan’s partnership with Malta-based gaming company, Tyche Digital Malta Limited (“Tyche”), the deal will see BetVictor take the E-Lite platform’s casino content and distribute it across three of its key casino brands giving Nektan access to BetVictor’s flourishing customer base.

The integration significantly expands BetVictor’s casino offering, with the E-Lite platform giving it direct access to HTML5-developed slots and table games from more than 24 of the industry’s leading games and content developers.

Gary Shaw, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Nektan, said:

“This exciting partnership with BetVictor demonstrates how Nektan is attracting large and established businesses to use our technology to enhance their product offering. It serves as another example of our business model delivering growth throughout each market that we operate in and will help us to build on the progress announced recently in our Q1 trading update.”

Jane Ryan, Nektan Chief Operating Officer of B2B, said:

“We’re thrilled to have partnered with BetVictor, a leading operator with a thriving global customer base. This landmark partnership is set to deliver commercial opportunities to develop and drive significant revenue generation for Nektan throughout the coming months and beyond. It is also a demonstration of how we are fast becoming the go-to provider of premium and compliant entertainment content throughout our industry. The speed with which we can deliver our content to live environments for partners is what differentiates our technology.

“We have worked hard to become the provider of the best gaming content by continually increasing the amount available, as well as improving and enhancing it. We’re sure BetVictor’s players will enjoy the feature-rich, cutting-edge games available to them via our E-Lite platform and look forward to adding more state-of-the-art content across all our platforms.”

Turlough Lally, Director of Casino at BetVictor, said:

“With the constant technology advancements and new games available at the tap of a button, customer demands are becoming increasingly high. To cut through the noise, operators need to keep re-assessing and innovating their games portfolio to provide players with improved gaming options, that can easily be accessed via mobile devices, which are dominating the iGaming industry.”

“This exciting partnership with Nektan is an important strategic move for BetVictor and we’re confident this global platform integration deal will bring new gaming opportunities for our global player base, while complementing our existing network of casino brands.”

For further information on the Group, please contact:

Nektan

Gary Shaw, Interim Chief Executive Officer

Patrick Sinclair, Chief Financial Officer

Stockdale Securities Limited (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)

Tom Griffiths / Ed Thomas +44 20 7601 6100

Smaller Company Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Rupert Williams / Jeremy Woodgate +44 20 3651 2911

Nominis Advisory (PR Adviser)

Angus Campbell

+44 7 881 625 098

Further information on Nektan can be found on the Group’s website at www.nektan.com.

About Nektan:

Nektan is an international B2B and white label gaming software and services provider, operating in the regulated, interactive real money gaming (RMG) space, delivering original and innovative solutions to commercial organisations that have established online audiences.

Nektan’s full end-to-end technology platform, Evolve, simplifies and supports the route to mobile and desktop gaming revenues, managing the full customer experience and back-office operations, allowing commercial partners to focus on marketing the product to their consumers.

Nektan’s US operating subsidiary, provides US land-based casinos with in-venue mobile gaming solutions which allow operators to add mobile technology and content to their existing offerings, with products accessible to players across both cabinets and mobile devices inside the casinos. Respin has a strong intellectual property portfolio including game patents for Rapid Games™ (on-property mobile entertainment), and other captivating concepts and brands.

Nektan is headquartered in Gibraltar, regulated by the Gibraltar Licensing Authority and the UK Gambling Commission, as well as in the Irish market and maintains sales and customer support operations in its two primary geographical targets, Europe and North America. The proprietary Evolve technology is developed and maintained by a talented and experienced team of employees from Nektan’s Indian office.

Nektan plc was admitted to the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in November 2014.

About BetVictor:

BetVictor is one of Europe’s leading online gaming companies. Its focus is to offer customers a simple, intuitive and personal betting experience. Digitally data-led, BetVictor provides in-house technologies and product development capabilities enabling the company to build successful partnerships. With customers in more than 150 countries, with over 400 employees, BetVictor is an established innovator in the gaming industry.

BetVictor is an Official Principle Partner of Liverpool Football Club since 2016 and the headline sponsor of Cheltenham’s November Meeting including the feature BetVictor Gold Cup.

Established in 1946, Michael Tabor acquired sole-ownership of BetVictor in 2014 having previously been a major shareholder in the business. BetVictor headquarters in Gibraltar with tech hubs in London and Budapest. For more information, follow BetVictor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

To learn more about BetVictor visit us on LinkedIn.

Comments