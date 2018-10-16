Betsoft Gaming signs content agreement with Belgian casino Supergame

PRESS RELEASES

Valletta, Malta – Betsoft Gaming will extend its European reach further into Belgium, signing a content partnership agreement with established multi-channel casino Supergame.

The agreement is comprehensive, providing for the integration of a wide range of Betsoft titles that comply with the Belgian Gaming Commission’s online regulations.

Headquartered in Antwerp, Supergame built its reputation in land-based casino over several decades, before entering Belgium’s tightly-regulated online market in 2013. Since then, the operator has distinguished itself from the competition through a commitment to world-class customer support and an emphasis on the casino user experience. As a B+ license holder, certain restrictions apply to the content that Supergame can offer to Belgian players, as Annamaria Anastasi, Marketing Director for Betsoft explains:

“The Belgian regulated market is complex, with various license tiers that govern the way games can be promoted and played. For Supergame, this meant finding a content partner who is agile and experienced enough to make sensitive adjustments to core mechanics, themes, and features to ensure that their games comply with regulations and resonate with the region’s players.”

The agreement also lays the foundation for future Betsoft game integrations, with further content also being adjusted for the Belgian market.

“Working with Betsoft, you feel straight away that they are a very professional company,” says Manou Coutard, Product Manager at Supergame. “Our team have been big fans of Betsoft’s games for some time. Their titles are visually stunning, and their 3D art is amongst the very best in the business. But more than that, we were thrilled to find a partner capable of adjusting their content to meet our unique requirements. We are confident that Betsoft will help elevate our casino to the next level.”

About Betsoft Gaming:

