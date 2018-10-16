BetConstruct joins up the first edition of ICE Africa

PRESS RELEASES

BetConstruct will be attending ICE Africa to explore the potential across the various igaming sectors and offer its outstanding solutions for the region.

The first occasion of the ICE extension beyond its home will take place оn October 24 – 25 in Johannesburg, South Africa, and BetConstruct participates in a greatly efficient concentration of all industry sectors with a new level of competency.

With Manufacturer’s Licence granted by National Gambling Board, our team will be presenting our most complete multi channel Sportsbook software, dynamic Virtual Sports and of course our retail software package designed for physical premises such as Cashier PC, Touch Screen PC for clients, Pocket Betshop, Hand Held Terminals and Self Service Betting Terminal.

“We are excited to meet the whole African gaming continent under the roof of ICE Africa. In this market we will be actively promoting our Retail Solutions to help local operators either grow their land-based business or launch it from the very start. Once again at the expo we will have our award winning retail solution and full package of products.” said BetConstruct’s Cape Town regional office director Zorair Asadour.

Within Clarion Gaming’s ICE Africa component where networking, training series, series of conferences and exhibitions take place, BetConstruct believes to considerably enlarge its presence in the region by providing its robust and region-specific solutions to South African operators.

Register Button

About BetConstruct:

BetConstruct is an award-winning developer and provider of online and land-based gaming solutions with development, sales and service centers around the globe.

BetConstruct’s innovative and proven offerings include an extensive range of products and services, including Sportsbook, Sports Data Solutions, Retail Solutions, RNG & Live Dealer Casino, VR Casino, Poker, Skill Games, Fantasy Sports, Social Platform and more. The latest addition is the industry-first complete management infrastructure, SpringBME (Business Management Environment).

All partners benefit from the BetConstruct Spring platform with its powerful back office tools and all-inclusive services that empower operators’ growth and help contain their costs. From stand-alone set up to turn-key and white label solutions, BetConstruct offers its partners unfettered opportunity to succeed.

Comments