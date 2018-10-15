Pragmatic Play agrees ComeOn deal

PRESS RELEASES

15 October 2018: Pragmatic Play, one of the leading software providers for video slots and live casino, has penned an agreement with leading operator, ComeOn.

The partnership will give the operator’s players access to the entirety of Pragmatic Play’s renowned portfolio, such as recent releases Da Vinci’s Treasure and Peking Luck, as well as the ever-popular Wolf Gold.

Melissa Summerfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Our commercial reach is continuing to go from strength to strength, and we are proud to bring our titles to ComeOn’s customers for the first time.

“They have been a pleasure to work with, and we look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship with one of iGaming’s foremost operators.”

Lahcene Merzoug, CEO at ComeOn, said: “Pragmatic Play’s games stand out, built on tightly designed maths models and an approach to design that serves a well-rounded gameplay experience.

“We always look to bring our players the latest and greatest iGaming content, and integrating Pragmatic Play’s titles is a major step in our aim to deliver an unrivalled online casino experience.”

The new deal continues a period of rapid expansion for Pragmatic Play, which has seen the supplier partner with a host of major operators across regulated markets, including Rank Group and Casumo.

After recently acquiring Extreme Live Gaming, Pragmatic Play has also entered into the live casino vertical to further enhance their expanding product portfolio of video slots, scratchcards and bingo.

For more information on this release or to arrange an interview please contact Tom Lewis at Square in the Air on 020 3586 8257 or tom.lewis@squareintheair.com

About Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play is a leading multi-product content provider to the iGaming industry, offering innovative, regulated and mobile-focused gaming products. Our passion for premium entertainment is unrivalled.

We strive to create the most engaging, evocative experiences for all our customers across a range of verticals, including slots, live casino, bingo and other games. Pragmatic Play’s Games Library contains unique in-house content consisting of over 100 proven slot games, supporting 26 languages and all major currencies. We employ our extensive expertise to ensure that each high-quality game developed in our studios represents our mantra of innovation and dedication.

For more information please visit http://pragmaticplay.com/

Comments