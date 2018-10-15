Lisbon Affiliate Conference to delve into cryptocurrencies

CONFERENCES

At iGB Affiliate’s Lisbon Affiliate Conference, happening on October 17-20 at the Feira Internacional de Lisboa in Lisbon, Portugal, much attention will be drawn to the influence of cryptocurrencies in the gaming affiliate industry.

Asbjørn Bieling-Hansen, head of Marketing at Gaming Innovation Group, will be speaking on General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and EPrivacy Regulation, including an answer to the question, “What threat does blockchain pose to GDPR?”

The mega affiliate panel will discuss “opportunities and challenges” coming in 2019, particularly with regards to regulations and emerging markets. Speaking are Odds1x2 Holdings CEO Assaf Stieglitz, Ihre Consulting COO Claire Wellard, Tal Ron, Driheim and Co. CEO Tal Itzhak Ron, TonyBet Managing Director Viktorija Antanaviciute, and Casino Cruise co-founder Yoav Dotan.

Ron will be joined by TrafficLight Media co-founder Amir Mikay, Tal Ron, Driheim and Co. Head of APAC and Baltics Operations Genia Gurevitz, Expozive President Nicc Lewis, and FXTP Vice-President for Marketing Vanya Ilieva to discuss ‘The impact of cryptocurrencies, blockchain and ICOs across the iGaming space.’

The talk on ‘Partner selection and structuring: Creating long-term win-win relationships for all parties’ will be discussed by BingoPort.co.uk Operations Manager Andrew Housego, iGaming Consultancy CEO Bernd Henning, Global Gaming Head of Affiliates Elaine Gardiner, Cellxpert Chief Revenue Officer Itamar Ronen, and Catena Media Head of Marketing Varun Mathure.

‘Bitcoin Cash for iGaming’ will deal with such matters as transaction fees and scalability, of which Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has been shown to have an advantage over ETH and BTC.

AI and Big Data, particularly their application to affiliate marketing, are the subjects of a discussion between SteamSharp co-founder Bernie Melanson, Bet IT Best CEO Nico Jansen, and Media Skunk Works CEO Paul Reilly.

Jansen and Henning will also be providing their ideas on ‘The future of sports and gaming in a mobile-first world.’

A panel discussion on emerging markets will features GameSoft Chief Business Development Officer Monica Rangel, Shogun Traffic CEO Fredrik Johansson, Internet Vikings founder Rickard Vikstrom, and Mundo Media Vice-President of Strategic Partnership Allan Pitrelli.

‘Crypto by experience: Incorporating cryptocurrency processing into gaming’ will provide affiliates with an understanding of the numerous benefits of the technology.

Cellxpert CEO Assaf Dor will be giving the last talk of the event, ‘Pan European spotlight: Changes in current marketing and advertising rules and standards to foster responsible gaming.’

Among the many networking activities is one specifically for those interested in cryptocurrencies. ‘Crypto Drinks’ sponsored by WPN Affiliates will be held at the Sky Bar in Alameda dos Oceanos after the exhibition closes.

Talks are to be held in two conference rooms simultaneously, so be sure to look at the schedule in order to choose which ones you’d like to attend. You can register for the Lisbon Affiliate Conference here.

Comments