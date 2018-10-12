Worldpay extends real-time payouts to over 50 countries

PRESS RELEASES

New disbursement solutions and wider global reach enhance customer experience in increasingly prevalent sharing economy

CINCINNATI and LONDON, Oct. 12, 2018 – Worldpay, Inc., a global leader in payments, has announced the launch of new dynamic payout solutions that give multi-national eCommerce businesses more choices to disburse funds to partners and customers – quickly, easily and across country borders.

Worldpay’s dynamic payout solutions combine the enhanced Worldpay Bankout solution, which now delivers 154 direct bank disbursement destinations (up from 65), and Worldpay FastAccess – enabled by Visa Direct[2].

With these versatile payout options, partners and customers need no longer wait for days to receive funds or refunds as they now can obtain them via card in near real-time – through mobile wallet or directly to a local bank account.

Bankout is an ideal solution for businesses needing to make a large number of global payments to – or on behalf of – their customers and suppliers. With 89 new local markets, Worldpay now provides seamless cross-border payouts for businesses in local currencies without the expense of making multiple international bank transfers.

Dynamic payouts allow businesses to make faster, seamless card-based payouts in near-real time within a maximum of 30 minutes[3]. Building on its launch in the United States last year[4], FastAccess is now available to Worldpay customers in over 50 new markets across Europe and Asia.

A wide-range of industries benefit from these new flexible payout solutions. For example, travel and tourism companies and marketplaces can pay out funds to accommodation vendors or disbursements to travellers in a variety of countries and currencies; gaming businesses can provide near-instant payouts to customers; insurance companies can save costs by replacing local checks with bank transfers; and marketplaces can allow independent sellers to retrieve funds more quickly.

Shane Happach, executive vice president, Head of Global Enterprise eCommerce at Worldpay, Inc., said: “As more and more companies send payments at lower values, cross-border, it will become a competitive differentiator to send quicker payouts to consumers and inexpensive disbursements to vendors and suppliers. It is estimated that by 2025, the sharing economy will generate Europe-wide revenues worth over €80bn and facilitate nearly €570bn of transactions[5]. At the heart are seamless, transparent, secure payouts, which can be made via card, mobile wallet or bank transfer in any currency, anywhere in the world.”

[2] Visa’s global real-time push payments platform that allows companies to leverage Visa’s global reach and scale to transform payments for businesses and consumers.

[3] Actual fund availability varies by financial institution. Visa in Europe has announced a mandate that requires card issuers to enable real-time payments by October 2018.

[4] U.S. press release

[5] https://www.pwc.co.uk/issues/megatrends/collisions/sharingeconomy/future-of-the-sharing-economy-in-europe-2016.html

