Gaming in Spain Conference to feature local experts and international authorities

The 2018 Gaming in Spain Conference, which takes place November 7-8, 2018, in Madrid, has added several new speakers to its program. The GiS Conference will feature an attractive mix of local and international experts, offering relevant information to both current and future participants in Spain’s remote gaming market. Don’t miss it! Click here to register.

Also, the full Conference Program is online now at: https://conference.gaminginspain.com/

Local experts

Ahead of the closing of the current licensing window on December 17, attendees of the Gaming in Spain Conference will have one last opportunity to hear from and meet with local regulators.

Juan Espinosa García, Director General de Regulación del Juego, Ministerio de Hacienda y Función Pública, and Guillermo Olagüe Sánchez, Subdirector General de Regulación del Juego, DGOJ, will both address the expected impact of the third licensing window on Spain’s online market, as well as the country’s current regulatory outlook.

Mikel López de Torre, President of trade association Jdigital, will share the industry’s perspective on the latest regulatory and market developments.

International authorities

Maarten Haijer, Secretary General of EGBA, the Brussels-based industry body representing the leading online gaming and betting operators licensed in the EU, will offer a strong counterpoint to the emerging narrative that advertising restrictions will ensure greater levels of player protection.

Rather than a lure to vulnerable players, advertising is a necessary licensing tool that guarantees taxes, player protection, and regulatory compliance, Haijer will show.

Kim Mouridsen, Associate Professor at Aarhus University, Managing Director Cercare Medical, and founder of Mindway AI, will discuss methods to support operators’ efforts to create long-lasting customer relations with a focus on responsible gambling.

Mouridsen’s approach, based on a combination of AI and expert evaluations, has been shown to be effective in the early detection of problematic gambling behavior and early intervention. His AI-based responsible gaming program has already been successfully implemented by Danish operator Danske Spil.

Other conference topics

• Market growth: organic growth and onboarding of gray market traffic

• Market growth versus regulatory pressure

• Spanish market trends in an international context

• Opportunities and challenges in the Spanish sports betting market

• New suppliers and new products (B2B and B2C)

• Final months of the current licensing window: meet local suppliers

• Responsible Gaming awareness

When & where

The 2018 Gaming in Spain Conference will be held November 7-8, 2018 at Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, the home stadium of Atlético Madrid FC and host venue of the 2019 UEFA Champions League Final.

About Gaming in Spain

Gaming in Spain is a large international B2B community with over 3,000 members. In 2010, Gaming in Spain organized the very first international gaming conference in Madrid, where Mr Juan Carlos Alfonso of the DGOJ announced the initial online gaming legislation. Further Gaming in Spain Conferences were held in 2011 and 2017.

Gaming in Spain was founded by Willem van Oort, a Barcelona-based gaming consultant and member of IMGL and IAGA, who operates in Spain, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

