BOSS. Gaming is shortlisted at the SBC Awards

PRESS RELEASES

BOSS. Gaming solutions were recently nominated for a prestigious award at the SBC AWARDS 2018.

One of the most prominent and prestigious awards ceremonies in the industry, SBC AWARDS gives awards to the best operators, providers and affiliates in the industry. This year, SBC shortlisted BOSS. Gaming solutions for the Rising Star in Gaming nomination, under the CasinoBeats Awards category.

The award ceremony will be held on December, 4 in Central London, at the luxurious Artillery Garden, with 700 attendees at this seated dining and networking experience.

“SBC Awards recognises the best service providers and operators in gaming and betting, and we’re excited and honoured to be shortlisted in the Rising Star category”, says Catalina Lukianenko, BOSS. Gaming COO. “For us, it’s a great experience and force to move forward to extend our services at the worldwide gaming market”.

About BOSS. Gaming solutions

BOSS. is an independent software developer and provider of online and land-based gaming solutions. BOSS. develops gaming platform, sportsbook and betting services, land-based casino software, affiliate system, payment solutions, own online casino slots and White label solution.

BOSS. Gaming provides consulting services and helps to get a license, develop strategies, manage purchased online casinos, offers technical and operational support and assists clients with getting business results.

Comments