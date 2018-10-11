NFL week 6 betting lines and trends roundup

SPORTS

With the Arizona Cardinals becoming the last team to win in the 2018 season in Week 5, that means we enter Week 6 with every team having won at least once for the first time in 28 years. This is what happens when the Cleveland Browns become competitive.

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.com

The last time the previously sad-sack Browns were over .500 in a season was late in 2014. They can get back there on Sunday with a win over the visiting Los Angeles Chargers, who are 1.5-point favorites. Might want to expect an overtime game as Cleveland already has played three of them. That’s tied for the most through Week 5 in NFL history since regular-season OT was instituted in 1974. Cleveland has covered its past six against the Chargers.

We have our first London game in Week 6 as the Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders both endure very long flights across the pond. Those games are often sloppy and turnover-filled with the time change and travel, etc. Seattle is a 3-point “road” favorite. The Seahawks are ahead of their bye and have won the past seven in that scenario (6-1 ATS).

The Chicago Bears come off their bye week playing their best football in years and alone in first in the NFC North Division. They are rare road favorites, giving three points to the Miami Dolphins. Chicago has just one win in its past 10 on the road against teams with overall winning records.

It looks to be potential wintry conditions in Denver when the Broncos host the unbeaten and high-powered Los Angeles Rams. Will that cold and potential snow slow down Los Angeles? It is a touchdown favorite against a Denver team that has covered just two of its past 17 overall.

The other unbeaten club is another high-powered team, the Kansas City Chiefs. They travel to the New England Patriots on Sunday night in one of the most important AFC games of the year. The Patriots are 3-point favorites and have covered 10 of their past 15 night games.

Week 6 closes with the San Francisco 49ers as 9.5-point underdogs Monday night at the Green Bay Packers, which is the third-largest spread of the week. The Niners just aren’t the same without injured starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Green Bay has won its past nine as a home favorite and covered in seven of those.

