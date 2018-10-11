Wazdan’s hot streak continues with launch of Hot 777 Deluxe

PRESS RELEASES

October 11, 2018, Malta – Premier slots maker Wazdan is continuing a prolific series of new slots launches with the introduction of Hot 777 Deluxe™.

Hot 777 Deluxe™ is a 3-reel, 5-payline Wild West themed online slot developed in latest HTML5 technology and available on all devices. This adventurous new game is based on one of Wazdan’s most popular slots to date, the classic Hot 777™ slot, which set a benchmark for delivering the thrills that come with playing some of the world’s best slot titles.

The action of Hot 777 Deluxe™ takes place somewhere in the middle of a Wild West desert, with tumbleweeds periodically rolling across the main screen. The reels of this updated classic are filled with juicy fruit, including oranges, pears, lemons, cherries, plums, grapes and well as the most rewarding red, gold and fiery 7 symbols. Relaxing ambient sounds are accompanied by the spin button’s reloading six barrel, explosions and energising campfire guitar playing, delivering a truly memorable experience.

Breathtaking wins await in Hot 777 Deluxe™ slot, as players are allowed to collect golden bullets every time a Hot 7 symbol appears anywhere on the reels. When the whole cowboy belt is filled with bullets and players hit the bonus symbol again, a hyper-rewarding Hot Spins feature is triggered. The sun sets over the desert and players receive 10 extra spins with Hot 7 symbols blocked on the reels for huge prizes.

Players will have a hog-killin’ time on the reels of Hot 777 Deluxe™, which offers a range of Unique Wazdan Features that take the gaming experience to a whole new level. Players looking for even more thrills can enter the Unique Gamble Feature, where a beautiful lady Sheriff holding two giant swag bags encourages them to double their wins up to 7 times. Those who want to customize the game can change the Volatility Levels™ to adjust the amount and frequency of wins to meet their preferences. Finally, players enjoying Hot 777 Deluxe™ on their mobile devices can benefit from the Energy Saving Mode and Double Screen Mode, which allow them to play the game much longer and be in control of their wins with the paytable displayed directly above the reels.

Technology has come a long way since the Liberty Bell slot machine, and there is nowhere that this is more evident than with Wazdan’s latest generation of slots, which have quickly become games of choice for a wide range of top platforms and casinos, with many of Europe’s leading casino brands among Wazdan’s partners. Wazdan’s technology and creative teams have re-thought every kind of slots game, broken them down to the tiniest of details, and then re-assembled familiar and loved games re-configured with Unique Wazdan Features like the world’s first Volatility Levels™, which are a big part of making Hot 777 Deluxe™ even more fun to play.

Classic slots are a pop culture favourite and this is taken to a completely new level with highly developed graphics, sophisticated animations, and a range of high-quality sound effects that transport players with a range of immersive features in Hot 777 Deluxe™. In a competitive category featuring some of the industry’s biggest names, Wazdan’s technology combined with revolutionary new mathematics ramp up the entertainment value on Hot 777 Deluxe™ effortlessly providing fun, action and pleasurable playing experience.

Head of Sales at Wazdan Andrzej Hyla said: “Hot 777™ has a considerable installed base of enthusiastic players, so we were looking for ways to augment their enjoyment and add to the pathway for developing our successful slots into the next generation. Our designers and developers have responded in style with Hot 777 Deluxe™, which is an immersive and hugely playable game that has introduced a number of new features to the original popular game. Hot 777 Deluxe™ will deliver exciting wins for players and solid revenue coupled to extended play for operators.”

For further information visit www.wazdan.com

ABOUT WAZDAN:

Wazdan is a popular game producer, developing innovative casino games that deliver original, fun and truly omni-channel player experience. Offering an extensive game library of over 100 HTML5 slots, table games and video pokers, Wazdan is gaining popularity on the iGaming market thanks to the great quality of their games, interesting themes and engaging gameplay. Wazdan’s game portfolio consists of such popular titles as Great Book of Magic Deluxe, Magic Target Deluxe, Valhalla and Wild Guns and soon will extended with new amazing slot games, including Los Muertos™, Mayan Ritual™ and Captain Flynt™, among others. Wazdan releases new, exciting titles on a regular basis and equips them with Unique Wazdan Features: innovative Volatility Level™, exciting Unique Gamble Feature and mobile-friendly Energy Saving and Double Screen Modes. Wazdan holds a number of European trademarks including for their world’s-first Volatility Level™. Their extensive portfolio of clients includes some of the top gaming operations in the industry. The company is headquartered in Malta and holds licenses issued by the UKGC, the MGA and complies with Curacao regulations. Furthermore, their games use the RNG certified by the NMi, which ensures reliable, fair and secure gameplay. Wazdan’s Sales Team is showcasing their products on stand B278 at SiGMA in Malta from 28 to 30 November.

