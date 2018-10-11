Metric Gaming shortlisted in two categories at the SBC Awards

PRESS RELEASES

Sportsbook and data services provider nominated for Standalone Platform of the Year and Rising Star in Sports Betting Innovation

11 October 2018- London, UK – Metric Gaming who has developed into one of the most compelling and dynamic independent sports betting suppliers in the industry, has been nominated in two categories at the prestigious SBC Awards 2018.

Metric has been shortlisted in the ‘Standalone Platform of the Year’ and ‘Rising Star in Sports Betting Innovation’ categories, with the winner announced during a glamorous ceremony on 4th December at the HAC Artillery Garden in London.

It has been a busy year for Metric Gaming, which recently completed a $10million funding round as it looks to establish itself as the go-to sportsbook platform and data services provider for operators entering the fledgling US sports betting space.

Martin de Knijff, Metric Gaming founder and CEO, said: “We are thrilled to have been shortlisted in two categories at the SBC Awards, and hope we can bring home the win for the Metric Gaming team on the night.

“Just being nominated for an award is a big pat on the back for our efforts over the past 12 months as we look to establish ourselves as a major player in the US sports betting space, and I would like to thank the SBC judges for recognising the work we have done.

“We look forward to attending the awards, and will have our fingers firmly crossed as the winners are announced on the night!”

About Metric Gaming LLC

Metric Gaming, a B2B sports betting services provider to the regulated Gaming industry, is run by former Executives of the most established Betting and Gaming brands. Metric Gaming is a B2B sports betting provider that knows how to think B2C. Metric’s proven, modular and enterprise-level technology platform delivers a highly configurable product offering with multi-channel and multi-territory differentiation capabilities designed to exploit an ever more divergent international regulatory landscape.

Supported by industry leading betting content & features, as well as a professional trading team, Metric Gaming is well placed to set the benchmark for the industry, including the highly anticipated US sports betting market.

