Income Access to exhibit at inaugural Lisbon Affiliate Conference

Paysafe Group’s marketing technology and services provider to present array of strategic solutions at annual Autumn conference in Portuguese capital

Montreal, QC. 11th October 2018 – Income Access, Paysafe Group’s marketing technology and services provider, will exhibit at the inaugural Lisbon Affiliate Conference (LiAC), held at the Feira Internacional de Lisboa (FIL) from 17th to 20th October 2018. After being held in Berlin for the last three years, the annual Autumn affiliate conference is moving to Lisbon with the stated objective of opening the conference up to the region’s local affiliates and facilitating their attendance.

Exhibiting at LiAC Stand C50 with other Paysafe Group companies, NETELLER, Skrill and paysafecard, the Income Access team in Lisbon will include Vice President of Strategy Sarafina Wolde Gabriel, Director of Marketing Erica Anderson, Head of Account Management Geoffrey Smorong and Global Head of Sales Jonathan Vintner. The team will provide demos of Income Access’ technology products, including its affiliate platform, Ad Serving tool and mobile app-tracking solution.

Income Access will also showcase the company’s diverse suite of digital marketing services for iGaming operators and financial brands attending LiAC. From dedicated affiliate programme management, media buying and search engine marketing (SEM) to app store optimisation (ASO) and content marketing, these services saw the company win its fourth-straight eGR North America ‘Acquisition and Retention Partner’ Award in June.

Senior members of the company’s in-house affiliate and account management teams will be meeting with leading affiliates and operators already using the Income Access platform as well as building new relationships with prospective partners. The team will also be promoting the Income Access Network, iGaming’s longest-serving independent affiliate network, to affiliates and operators alike.

Tara Wilson, General Manager at Income Access, Paysafe Group, said: “We’re very much looking forward to this year’s conference and are excited to see what the move to Lisbon has in store for all attendees. The Autumn affiliate conference is always a great opportunity for our team to touch base with current partners, meet new industry players and gain first-person insights on emerging trends that can help us build corresponding products and services.”

To schedule a meeting with the team in Lisbon, please contact Income Access.

About Income Access

Founded in 2002, Income Access is a digital marketing and technology company with an independent affiliate network. It specialises in providing affiliate marketing and digital marketing solutions to regulated iGaming, lottery, land-based casino and financial trading companies. Through its award-winning marketing software and a partnership-centric approach, Income Access delivers comprehensive data and strategic insight on marketing campaigns across all digital and offline channels.

In September 2016, Income Access was acquired by Paysafe Group, the company behind the digital wallet brands NETELLER and Skrill. Income Access is partnered with over 300 brands worldwide. These include: Betfred, Bet Victor, BGO Group, Caesars Interactive, Danske Spil (Danish national lottery), ETX Capital, GAIN Capital, IGT’s Lottomatica, Ladbrokes Coral, Jackpotjoy, Michigan Lottery, Pennsylvania Lottery, Pinnacle, Sportingbet, Tote Ireland, and TwinSpires.

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading global provider of end-to-end payment solutions. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, card-issuing and online cash solutions. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. With over 20 years of online payment experience, a combined transactional volume of US $56 billion in 2017 and approximately 3,000 employees located in 12+ global locations. Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. For more information, visit www.paysafe.com.

Contact Information

Nick Say

Communications Manager

Income Access, Paysafe

Tel. +1-514-849-8595

Email: Nick.Say@Paysafe.com

Website: https://incomeaccess.com/

