Ljubljana – 11 October 2018 – European Gaming Congress will take place at Grand Union Hotel Ljubljana on the 16th of October and is a must attend event for European operators who are actively involved with regulated and non-regulated markets in Europe and the Balkans.

With less than 5 days left until the inaugural conference opens its doors, the organizers are honored to reveal 3 more expert profiles who will be present among the speakers this year.

Dr. Alexandra Körner (MME Legal) is set to join the »DACH Regional Update (Austria, Germany)« panel discussion and will give a glimpse on the status of the industry in Switzerland. The panel will be joined by experts Helmut Kafka (Automatenverband), Dr. Raffaela Zillner, LL.M. (Austrian Association for Betting and Gambling (OVWG) and Martin Arendts (ARENDTS ANWÄLTE). The panel discussion will be driven by the one and only, Dr. Joerg Hofmann (MELCHERS Law).

About Dr. Alexandra Körner

Dr. Alexandra Körner is specialized in compliance and regulatory matters in the field of Swiss Gaming Law. Furthermore, she renders advice and represents domestic and international clients in Corporate Law and Contract Drafting. She represents the interests of her clients in state courts, primarily in the fields of the Swiss Code of Obligations, especially Corporate Law and Business Law as well as Insurance and Liability Law. In addition, she published many articles in her specialized practice areas.

Matevž Mazij (ORYX Gaming) will join the »Focus on Slovenia and Croatia« panel discussion, along with experts Dimitrij Piciga (Diogen), Hrvoje Vincetic (Casino Adriatic) and Borut Lozej (GameArt). The panel discussion will be driven by Jaka Repansek (Republis).

About Matevž Mazij

Matevž Mazij, the CEO of ORYX Gaming, is a business development and IT professional, with 15+ years experience in the iGaming industry. He has an outstanding track record in all aspects of business development from partner identification through closing and establishing joint collaborations, co-marketing and IP relationships. He has built successful business relationships throughout Asia, Europe, Central America and North America.

Starting 2018, the organizers have started implementing fireside chats into the agenda and European Gaming Congress will also benefit of such format. The »Horus Session – Responsible Gambling, AML / CFT / KYC« will be a fireside chat between experts Dr. Manfred Galdes (ARQ Group) and Bogdan Coman (Rombet).

About Bogdan Coman

Bogdan Coman is the Executive Director of ROMBET and has a rich activity in the gambling industry, which he joined once graduation from the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies, Bogdan Coman contributes to the good work of the Rombet Association through the experience of planning and organizing activities in the field of gambling. He built national projects, led complex teams, and was responsible for meeting performance indicators in the companies he worked for or collaborated with.

