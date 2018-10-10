BlockChain Innovations Corp shortlisted for ‘Innovation of the Year’ at the SBC Awards 2018

PRESS RELEASES

Toronto, Canada – October 10, 2018 – BlockChain Innovations Corp. (“BCI”), an international blockchain technology supplier serving the regulated gaming industry, has been shortlisted in the Innovation of the Year category at the prestigious SBC Awards 2018.

BCI has built a formidable reputation for designing and developing market-ready blockchain solutions for real-money wagering and peer-to-peer gaming companies across the globe that can be integrated and deployed today.

The company’s blockchain technology consists of a fully functional crypto-currency wallet and tipbot, PebbleShare, for easily sending and receiving smart contracts, plus its smart contracts platform which provides the ideal wagering eco-system.

BCI’s platform delivers instant confirmation and where contracts are tradeable, divisible and transferable. It also provides new wagering opportunities that are not available in traditional retail or online markets.

The supplier’s technology is ground-breaking because operators can either fully migrate to the BCI platform or partially migrate certain aspects of their technology requirements allowing them to take a considered approach to using the blockchain.

“We are both honored and thrilled to be nominated for this award, BCI’s market ready blockchain technology epitomizes the next great step in technology for the regulated gaming industry”, said Matthew Stafford, BCI CEO.

BCI will be going head to head with the likes of SBTech, Optimove, Bit8 and BetConstruct in the Innovation of the Year category, with the winner being announced at a glamorous ceremony on 4h December at the HAC Artillery Garden in London.

About BlockChain Innovation Corp.

Blockchain Innovations is headquartered in Las Vegas. The company designs and develops market ready blockchain technology for public and private real-money wagering and peer-to-peer gaming companies across the globe.

The company’s blockchain technology consists of a fully functional crypto-currency wallet and tipbot, PebbleShare, for easily sending and receiving smart contracts, and its smart contracts platform, which is the ideal wagering eco-system for instant confirmation, where contracts are tradeable, divisible, transferable and new wagering, not available in traditional retail or online markets.

The company’s technology is built around PebbleCoin, a gambling-by-design cryptocurrency that has been mined since 2015. PebbleCoin’s unique features make it the only crypto-currency that can facilitate real-time wagering.

For further information:

Matthew Stafford

media@blockchaininnovations.info

www.blockchaininnovations.info

1-800-414-0754

