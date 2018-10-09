Wazdan shortlisted for SBC awards

PRESS RELEASES

Wazdan is rubbing shoulders in the ‘Best Gaming Innovation’ category alongside such reputable iGaming companies as Betgames.tv, Evoplay Entertainment, FunFair Technologies, Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Realistic Games and Yggdrasil.

It has been an award-filled year so far for Wazdan. The company won the ‘Online Casino Innovator 2018’ Award at the CEEG Awards, the ‘Hot Product’ Award at G2E Asia and ‘Start-up of the Year’ Award at Malta’s iGaming Excellence Awards 2018 and was nominated for the EGR Awards.

Many of Wazdan’s games are powered by their innovative suite of added-value tools, the Unique Wazdan Features, that include the world’s first Volatility Levels, Energy Saving Mode, Double Screen Mode and Unique Gamble Feature. These technology breakthroughs, which provide operators with the ability to enhance customer experience and engagement, improve retention, encourage extended play and produce higher yield, allowed Wazdan to sign a raft of partnership agreements with industry leaders such as EveryMatrix, Videoslots, SlotMillions, Tipbet, Iforium, iSoftbet, Evenbets, Groove Gaming, Globalplay, Tipbet, iGP, Rabbit Entertainment, SoftGamings, Go Wild Gaming, Relax Gaming, Gaming1 and Bethard, amongst others.

Wazdan’s portfolio of over 110 HTML5 slots for desktop, tablet and mobile will continue to grow with planned product launches in Q4 this year and another spate of releases heading into ICE next February. The company will be exhibiting at SiGMA in November, showcasing their latest products and innovations, including the long-awaited Los Muertos™ slot.

Head of Sales at Wazdan Andrzej Hyla said: “I’m thrilled that we’ve been shortlisted for these prestigious awards. We would like to send a heartfelt thank you to all our partners and supporters for recognising the innovation element in our business. The gaming industry is one of the most innovative in the world and we’re proud to be one of the leaders in bringing exciting technology to the market that wows players and delivers for our partners.”

ABOUT WAZDAN:

Wazdan is a popular game producer, developing innovative casino games that deliver original, fun and truly omni-channel player experience. Offering an extensive game library of over 100 HTML5 slots, table games and video pokers, Wazdan is gaining popularity on the iGaming market thanks to the great quality of their games, interesting themes and engaging gameplay. Wazdan’s game portfolio consists of such popular titles as Great Book of Magic Deluxe, Magic Target Deluxe, Valhalla and Wild Guns and soon will extended with new amazing slot games, including Los MuertosTM, Mayan RitualTM and Captain FlyntTM, among others. Wazdan releases new, exciting titles on a regular basis and equips them with Unique Wazdan Features: innovative Volatility LevelTM, exciting Unique Gamble Feature and mobile-friendly Energy Saving and Double Screen Modes. Wazdan holds a number of European trademarks including for their world’s-first Volatility Level TM. Their extensive portfolio of clients includes some of the top gaming operations in the industry. The company is headquartered in Malta and holds licenses issued by the UKGC, the MGA and complies with Curacao regulations. Furthermore, their games use the RNG certified by the NMi, which ensures reliable, fair and secure gameplay. Wazdan’s Sales Team is showcasing their products on stand B278 at SiGMA in Malta from 28 to 30 November.

