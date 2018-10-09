Betway rolls out second CS:GO map

PRESS RELEASES

Aim Challenge launched off back of Aim Time Trial success

Tuesday 9th October 2018 – Betway has today released its latest custom CS:GO map, Aim Challenge, following the success of the highly popular Aim Time Trial.

Set in an office environment and loaded with Betway colours, logos and intriguing Easter eggs, the leading online bookmaker’s latest development specialises in challenging the CS:GO player’s in-game skills such as aiming, reflexes, movement and muscle memory.

Betway’s Aim Challenge follows on from their first CS:GO creation, Aim Time Trial, which was enjoyed by over 170k CS:GO players and generated over 1 million video views.

The bookmaker will also collaborate with leading teams NiP and MIBR, who are both sponsored by Betway, to create videos of their trials on the new map.

Adam Savinson, Betway’s Head of Esports, said: “After the incredible success of our first custom CS:GO map, we are delighted to announce Betway’s Aim Challenge.

“Following a popular test run at ESL One Cologne 2018, we will provide the community the best way to test their skills; with the ability to compare their times with some of the world’s top pro players.“

About the Betway Group

The Betway Group is a leading provider of first-class entertainment across sports betting, casino, bingo and poker. Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets and holds licences in the UK, Malta, Italy, Denmark, Spain, Belgium, Germany and Ireland. Based in Malta and Guernsey, with support from London, Isle of Man, Stockholm and Cape Town, the Betway team comprises over 1,000 people.

Betway prides itself on providing its customers with a bespoke, fun and informed betting experience, supported by a safe and secure environment. Betway is a member of several prominent industry-related bodies, including ESSA, the Independent Betting Adjudication Service (IBAS) and the Remote Gambling Association (RGA), and is accredited by trusted international testing agency eCOGRA. It is also a partner of the Professional Players Federation (PPF) and is a donor to the Responsible Gambling Trust.

In addition to the flagship Betway brand, the Betway Group operates a number of other brands including Dream Bingo, Bingo on the Box, Spin Casino and the Hippodrome Online Casino. For more information about Betway’s various products and licenced brands, please visit www.betwaygroup.com .

Comments