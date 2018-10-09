ICE Africa brings industry leaders together

CONFERENCES

ICE Africa will be held this coming October 24 to 25, at the Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, South Africa. It is the first time an ICE event will be held outside of London, UK. The conference follows the success of last year’s Gaming Africa conference. Gaming professionals from the continent will join the most relevant discussions pertaining to gaming, and opportunities abound for new ventures.

The Exhibition allows up and coming firms to present their ideas in front of established industry players. Companies targeting the African marketplace will have numerous suppliers, operators, and regulators exposed to their product. Also among those attending the Exhibition will be international online operators who want to invest in emerging markets.

Kate Chambers, managing director of organizer Clarion Gaming, said, “The ICE Africa team is already in place and working with our stakeholders in order to deliver on our pledge to create a world class business event for the continent.”

The conference agenda includes continent-specific insights to help entrepreneurs understand the market better, including how to make sense of and adapt to the differing regulatory environments in the region.

Aside from the great talks and presentations is of course the networking. Scheduled breaks allow for more informal socializing, giving you the chance to build a connection with colleagues from all over Africa.

‘Regulator Roundtables’ will give those in attendance the chance to get up close to representatives from regulatory bodies, for a better comprehension of compliance with current and upcoming regulations. According to ICE Africa, the roundtables present “a unique opportunity for operators to speak with regulators on how to acquire a license, increased collaboration, and the development of African jurisdictions in four thirty-minute slots.”

For Day 1, focus will be on the regulatory environments of Kenya, Tanzania, Ghana, and Uganda. Day 2 on the other hand will focus on Nigeria, South Africa, Mozambique, and Botswana. Regulators with first-hand experience from these countries will be able to respond to queries from those in both the private and public sector.

You can register online to attend ICE Africa for free.

