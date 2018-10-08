Scout Gaming signs partnership deal with Milestone Entertainment

PRESS RELEASES

Scout Gaming and Milestone Entertainment enter into a partnership agreement to offer innovative fantasy sports and sports-related products in the North American market. Milestone Entertainment has been providing engaging interactive games and entertainment services to lotteries worldwide since 2000. Milestone’s customers in the United States include lotteries in California, Kansas, Idaho, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Vermont.

The agreement stipulates that Milestone Entertainment will include localized versions of Scout Gaming’s products in their offering, primarily targeting the United States and Canada.

“Fantasy Sports has a long history in the American market with approximately 60 million players enjoying at least one type of game and daily fantasy sports (or DFS) is now legal in an increasing number and majority of states. When state operators, having a legacy of offering lottery and pool games, oversee the regulations, it becomes a natural step to expand their product portfolios into fantasy sports to create new revenue streams. Milestone Entertainment truly understands how to create compelling sports and entertainment products in the North American market and we expect this partnership to be very successful, “commented Scout Gaming CEO Andreas Ternström.

The partnership states that Milestone Entertainment and Scout Gaming together will offer Scout Gaming’s products to the US market.

“We are very excited to collaborate with Scout Gaming and bring their successful games to North America. Our team at Milestone Entertainment has years of experience with fantasy sports and sports-related products and the timing is right for our customers to expand beyond the existing lottery games, making Scout Gaming’s products especially attractive. We have carefully evaluated suppliers to ensure that we provide our customers with the best products and I am convinced that we have made the right choice, “commented Milestone Entertainment CEO Randall Katz.

About Scout Gaming Group

Scout Gaming Group is a licensed and regulated provider of B2B Daily Fantasy Sports and pool betting. The company offers a flexible and customizable network based Fantasy Sports solution with support for most sports and leagues through an in-house StatCenter which also provides real-time information to players. Local sports can be provided on request. The Group has approximately 65 staff and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with development and operations in Bergen, Norway and Lviv, Ukraine. Sales, support and product management is handled from the office in Malta.

About Milestone Entertainment

Milestone Entertainment’s executive team has created breakthrough interactive entertainment for over 20 years and collectively designed, developed, and launched over 150 highly successful games, game shows and branded consumer products in every market worldwide. Milestone creates engaging omni-screen experiences and content in native formats optimized for television, computers, tablets and smart phones, leveraging its catalog of patented game mechanics and dynamics. Milestone collaborates with its partners to define go-to-market strategies and launch compelling new products and marketing campaigns, utilizing a full range of localization, customization and integration services. Milestone is based in Los Angeles, California.

