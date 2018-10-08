Nolimit City inks distribution deal with SoftGamings

PRESS RELEASES

Leading casino aggregator, SoftGamings, partners with Nolimit City

Nolimit City is the latest provider to join SoftGamings’ extensive supplier library thanks to the partnership deal successfully inked between the two. This comes after the Swedish-Malta based software provider announced several other deals with leading Tier1 operators throughout 2018.

The deal will open the doors to multiple emerging markets, thanks the extensive reach by the established aggregator and platform. Part of Nolimit’s 2018 strategy is to take an open and embracive approach in collaborating with reputable resellers that hold a high standard in representing premium suppliers.

SoftGamings have been in the online gambling scene for over 10 years, constantly improving and building on a strong independent turnkey platform that offers more than 3000+ games. Their model has proven to deliver continued success and they remain at the forefront towards delivering one of the widest portfolios to date. The aggregator will have full access to Nolimit’s growing portfolio including classic titles like; Wixx, Hot Nudge and Casino Win Spin along with all other premium titles by the supplier.

Malcolm Mizzi, Head of Sales at Nolimit City, added: “The goal remains to expand our reach prove that Nolimit is the next big player in the industry. We’re always happy to make new friends and this marks yet another great relationship to celebrate. SoftGamings have a lot going for them and we are keen to be part of their illustrious portfolio of partners.”

Irina Sazonova, Director of Partnerships for SoftGamings, stated:“We are glad to announce our partnership with Nolimit City. The most fascinating thing about Nolimit includes its high-end portfolio that contains cutting-edge solutions and products. Nolimit already has strong footings in the industry and it keeps improving to provide players with best gaming experience. It is a delight to have an innovative provider like Nolimit in our portfolio.”

About Nolimit City

Nolimit City is a Stockholm-based online casino platform and game developer, offering high-quality content and services to operators around the world. The company has designed and developed its platform in-house from the ground-up; delivering a strong and powerful engine that can take large volumes of play and social interaction in its stride, on both desktop and mobile. It is coupled to an innovative back office and bonus toolbox, providing a one-stop shop for our partners. It is hugely flexible, and can be tailored to individual operator requirements and needs. We employ some of the smartest minds and artistic talents in the industry; people passionate about gambling and technology. They have helped us to create a portfolio bursting with fun and engaging games for both casino and lottery operators, including Oktoberfest, Space Arcade, WiXX, Kitchen Drama: BBQ Frenzy/Sushi Mania and Bet on Poker.

About SoftGamings

SoftGamings is a B2B casino platforms provider and gaming systems aggregator. With over 10 years of experience in the industry, SoftGamings provides solutions demanded in the market and develops its own creative solutions – White Label, Turnkey, Self-Service, Bitcoin platform solutions, Bonus System Standalone feature, Sportsbook solution, Slots Bundle, Live Bundle and Casino Games Integration. SoftGamings’ strong IT team can also provide gamification possibilities, which is one of the major industry trends. Products portfolio includes 40+ gaming suppliers with 3000+ games. The company offers live dealer solutions from Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, Ezugi, Authentic Gaming, Lucky Streak etc, slots from NetEnt, Microgaming, BetSoft, Endorphina, Habanero, Booming Games, WorldMatch etc, sportsbook, hosting, licensing and banking services. Over 100 clients use SoftGamings products and services since 2007.

