Nissi Online Casino adds Authentic Gaming casino games

PRESS RELEASES

Players can now enjoy the realistic action of Authentic Gaming online casino games at Nissi Online Casino. These online casino games for real money can be played on a variety of platforms, and all of them offer the chance at big wins. The new games from Authentic Gaming include live dealer games like blackjack and roulette, and they also will bring more slots to Nissi Casino.

Authentic Gaming is among the pioneers of live dealer online casino games. Nissi Casino takes great pride in being able to offer this experience to its patrons. Few things can beat the excitement of playing real blackjack or baccarat from the comfort of home. The table layouts are exactly like those found in a live casino, and all the same betting options are present.

Nissi Online Casino has partnered with Authentic Gaming and other leading game developers in an effort to become the premier online gaming destination for gamblers on multiple continents. Players in Europe, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and other jurisdictions where online gambling is legal are welcomed at the casino with open arms.

Players love the wide variety of games which include new and popular slot machines. There are slots which offer the opportunity to win massive progressive jackpots. There are also variations of table games like blackjack which offer interesting side bets that players can use to maximize winnings. The casino has worked to create an immersive experience that is faithful to the trappings of a live gambling venue.

The new games from Authentic Gaming can be played by anyone that creates an account at Nissi Casino. Once the account is created it can be funded through several methods. E-wallet and Skrill deposits are welcomed, and players can also use a credit or debit card. Many players are also opting to use Bitcoin as a deposit method. All deposits are made available for immediate wagering.

When it comes time to withdraw, Nissi Casino quickly and diligently processes payouts to all players. Most withdrawals will be delivered within three to five business days, but withdrawing Bitcoin can take as little as 24 hours. The withdrawal limits for players are generous.

The games from Authentic Gaming at Nissi Online Casino use algorithms that are provably fair. This means that the results of games can be observed by players and regulators to determine randomness. Nissi Casino strives for full transparency in all of its efforts.

Nissi Casino invites all players to visit the casino today and try these new games from Authentic Gaming. Support staff is available 24/7 to answer any questions about these new online casino games for real money.

Comments