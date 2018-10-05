The latest Ganapati release Wild Sumo is Live!

PRESS RELEASES

Online casino content supplier Ganapati is excited to announce the release of their latest online slot, Wild Sumo. It has been created in collaboration with one of the most renowned Japanese consumer game companies and it’s the 8th slot game to complement Ganapati’s existing portfolio of slot games.

Wild Sumo is five by three-reel, 10 pay lines slot game taking inspiration from the ancient full-contact martial art and Japan’s national sport sumo wrestling. Its volatility has been set as extremely high, which comes as good news for the punters looking for some hefty winnings.

The game comes packed with impressive features, such as the sumo training sessions that award players with sticky wilds and multipliers. It also features the gauge meter, that fills up and improves players’ ranking with every winning line containing a Wild symbol. The highest ranking will trigger a unique bonus game. And if that isn’t enough to keep the players engaged, there’s always the free spins bonus to aim for.

Ganapati’s Chief Technical Officer Kirill Timofeyev said “Wild Sumo is a perfect example of the authentic Japanese quality graphics and content that our company is so proud to produce. Our goal is to create games that engage players years from now and with Wild Sumo I believe we’ve achieved that goal by delivering something truly unique that the iGaming world hasn’t seen yet.”

