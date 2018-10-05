BOSS. Gaming solutions acquire Malta Gaming Licence

PRESS RELEASES

iGaming software developer BOSS. Gaming solutions are proud to announce about getting the new Gaming Service License from Malta Gaming Authority. The licensing will consider, first of all, the main product of the company – BOSS. Platform which is already a GDPR-ready solution complying with International Financial Reporting Standards and responsible gaming.

BOSS. Platform is a full product suit created for launching and managing an online casino business from scratch. Top game providers and payment systems are already integrated into the Platform as well as affiliate system, Sportsbook and other necessary tools for iGaming business.

COO from BOSS. Gaming solutions Catalina Lukianenko shared her vision of how the license will influence making business for the company:

“Malta is a country with a perfect reputation and steady political and economical system. It is also a proved member of the EU, so Malta licensing is considered as a reliable iGaming regulation all over the world. Those who obtained Malta gaming license can propose legal and approved gaming services to clients, and so we do at BOSS. Gaming.”

On July 1, 2018, the European Commission issued a new Gaming Act concerning the gambling regulatory system on Malta. Now, Malta Gaming Authority grants two categories of gambling license which are business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) ones.

BOSS. is an independent world-class software developer and provider of high class online and land-based gaming solutions. Core company’s products and solutions are gaming platform, sportsbook and betting services, landbased casino software, affiliate system, payment solutions, own online casino slots and White label solutions.

BOSS. Gaming provides consulting services and helps to get license, develop strategies, manage purchased online casino, offers technical and operational support and assists clients with getting business results.

